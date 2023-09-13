Kishida revamps cabinet; record-tying 5 women appointed ministers

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, leaves for the Imperial Palace, on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet, tapping a record-tying five women as ministers in a bid to boost his government's popularity amid speculation that he is exploring the best timing to dissolve the lower house for a snap election.

Kishida, a dovish moderate, hopes the revamp will help pave the way for his Liberal Democratic Party to emerge victorious again from the next House of Representatives election and strengthen support from within his party before the LDP presidential race next year.

Out of 19 ministers, Kishida selected 11 new faces as he moves to create a fresh image for his cabinet, while retaining several key members to maintain stability. Former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, a veteran female lawmaker, was named foreign minister.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura remained in their positions. Matsuno and Nishimura are known for their conservative leanings.

The reshuffle comes as support for Kishida's administration has continued to slide due partly to problems with the My Number national identification card system and public frustration over rising prices in the absence of salary hikes.

Given the desire for policy continuity, Kishida retained Digital Minister Taro Kono, a Georgetown University graduate and popular figure who has previously served as foreign minister, to tackle the My Number card problems.

Among new faces, Minoru Kihara, who served as a special adviser to former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, was tapped as defense minister. Kihara is a senior member of a bipartisan group aimed at promoting ties with Taiwan.

Other new cabinet members include health minister Keizo Takemi, reconstruction minister Shinako Tsuchiya and farm minister Ichiro Miyashita.

As part of efforts to bolster his support, Kishida was keen to expand the number of female ministers in a country notorious for its slow progress in women's empowerment. A World Economic Forum report said earlier this year that Japan ranked 138th out of 146 nations in gender equality in politics.

Newly appointed Children's Policies Minister Ayuko Kato arrives at the prime minister's office Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is shuffling his Cabinet and key party posts Wednesday in an apparent attempt to balance power within the governing party and strengthen his position before a leadership vote next year.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

In the new cabinet, third-term lower house member Ayuko Kato, minister in charge of child policies, is one of the five female members. The figure marks an increase from two in the previous cabinet and equals the number in the cabinets formed by then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in 2001 and then premier Shinzo Abe in 2014.

The four-year terms of current lower house members expire in October 2025, but expectations are persisting that Kishida will dissolve the chamber for a snap election if the support rate for his cabinet rebounds.

Kishida hopes a victory would lead to his re-election in the LDP's leadership race in September 2024, laying the groundwork for a long-lasting administration, political experts said.

But Kishida's failure to give major posts to newcomers may limit the public impact of his new cabinet, the experts added.

Earlier Wednesday, Kishida, who heads the LDP, changed the ruling party's leadership. Among its four key executives, he retained Toshimitsu Motegi and Koichi Hagiuda as secretary general and policy chief, respectively, while picking Yuko Obuchi, the 49-year-old daughter of late Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, as election campaign chief.

The selection of Obuchi appears to be another move to freshen up a roster otherwise dominated by male lawmakers and comes despite her resignation as industry minister in 2014 following a political funds misuse scandal.

Obuchi replaced Hiroshi Moriyama, who became chief of the general council.

Kishida, the leader of the LDP's fourth-largest faction, also retained Vice President Taro Aso, a former prime minister who heads its second-biggest camp, to secure a balanced distribution of power within the party. Motegi is the chief of the LDP's third-largest faction.

Matsuno, Nishimura and Hagiuda are key members of the biggest conservative intraparty group once led by Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who was fatally shot during an election campaign speech in 2022.

After the reshuffle, Kishida will work on economic steps to deal with price hikes, consider how to fund his flagship child-rearing policy, and address issues related to the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The following is the lineup of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet and their ages.

Prime Minister: Fumio Kishida 66

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister: Junji Suzuki 65

Justice Minister: Ryuji Koizumi 70

Foreign Minister: Yoko Kamikawa 70

Finance Minister: Shunichi Suzuki 70

Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister: Masahito Moriyama 69

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister: Keizo Takemi 71

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister: Ichiro Miyashita 65

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister: Yasutoshi Nishimura 60

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister: Tetsuo Saito 71

Environment Minister: Shintaro Ito 70

Defense Minister: Minoru Kihara 54

Chief Cabinet Secretary: Hirokazu Matsuno 61

Digital Minister: Taro Kono 60

Reconstruction Minister: Shinako Tsuchiya 71

Chairman of the National Public Safety Commission: Yoshifumi Matsumura 59

Minister in charge of policies related to children: Ayuko Kato 44

Minister in charge of economic revitalization: Yoshitaka Shindo 65

Minister in charge of economic security: Sanae Takaichi 62

Minister in charge of regional revitalization: Hanako Jimi 47

Note: Saito is a member of the Komeito party. The others are from the Liberal Democratic Party.

