Kishida says Russian attack on Ukraine undermines international order

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, saying that it undermines the foundation of the international order.
"The Russian attack shakes the foundation of the international order that no unilateral change to the status quo by force should be tolerated and we strongly condemn Russia," Kishida told reporters.
Kishida said Japan will work with the international community in dealing with the crisis after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in eastern Ukraine and the Russian Defense Ministry said its troops were targeting military facilities of the Eastern European country.
Putin's announcement came after Russia formally recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops to maintain peace there, despite global calls for Russia not to take military action against Ukraine.
"We are doing our best in gathering information and grasping the situation," Kishida told reporters, adding, "The situation is tense, and we will work with the international community including the G7."
Kishida also said securing the safety of Japanese nationals in Ukraine is a "very important issue" and the government will take necessary steps.
Japan announced on Wednesday the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia and two pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine, condemning Moscow's recognition of the two regions' independence and order to deploy troops there as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and international law.
"It is very important for the international community to unite and show its strong will," Kishida said during a House of Representatives' Budget Committee session in the morning, expressing hope that Japan's sanctions will help push Moscow to ease tensions.
Japan has been involved in a decades-old territorial dispute with Russia over a group of islets off Hokkaido, which has apparently put Tokyo in a difficult position in determining how tough its sanctions should be.
The sanctions announced Wednesday included suspending visa issuance for officials from Donetsk and Luhansk, the freezing of their assets and a ban on exports to and imports from the two regions also known as Donbas.
The issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds in Japan was also banned.
The sanctions were similar to those announced Tuesday by the United States. The European Union and countries including Australia and Britain have also decided to impose economic sanctions.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan will "speedily take further steps in coordination with the international community" if the situation deteriorates.
The Japanese government is considering a partial release of oil reserves together with the United States and other countries to curb the sharp rise in crude oil prices in case the conflict intensifies with Russia, one of the world's major oil suppliers, according to sources close to the matter.
Japan had some 240 days' worth of oil in private and state reserves as of the end of last year, and such a partial release will not cause any major disruption to Japan's energy supply anytime soon, according to the industry ministry.
Japan has already decided to divert part of its liquefied natural gas imports to Europe, which is facing the threat of supply disruptions given its high reliance on Russia.
The leaders of the G7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union -- are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the Ukraine crisis.© KYODO
snowymountainhell
Now is the time for all good countries to come to the aid of innocents caught in the crossfire. Do your best, Mr Kishida, to the full extent that Japan can render aid.
mammamia
this dictator should have been eliminated long ago, this war have been on since 2014 even then Europe did absolutely nothing and this time will be no difference! They just talk without taking and action as they are scared to death from the Russian military power. Basically Russia can literally do whatever they like even invading Poland!
Ah_so
Putin doesn't care what Japan does - he's weighed it all already.
The echoes of German expansionism pre-1939 are very clear. He's basically using Hitler's playbook and the West should be very concerned. Putin will have his eyes on other countries that gained independence in the 1990s.
Zoroto
What is he going to do about it? Send more right-wing black trucks to the Russian embassy?
Zoroto
Why would he? What does he have to gain?
Blacklabel
Oh my god, not the “international order”. How dare someone undermine that.
vendingmachinemusic
Do politicians buy their masks at the drugstore or Amazon?
PTownsend
True that. And anyone who even questions Putin is called a warmonger. Putin has been able to use media outlets of all sorts, especially the fringe media, what some extremists call the 'real media' to push his messages and convince the intellectually vulnerable and poorly educated in many parts of the world, that what they need is a strong leader unafraid to put the citizens he controls, like the tsars of old controlled serfs, that he will protect them from enemies, some possibly real most imagined.
Putin has shown that being a politician who commands a gigantic army with nukes, plus controls one of the globe's largest reserves of oil and gas, plus controls media can get away with invading a sovereign nation. And using his media manipulation skills he can get his true believers to think it was the other guys that made the problem. Extremist American politicians try to ape him, though owning luxury resorts and golf courses do not pack the same punch, except with some of the poorly educated perhaps who want a leader to protect them against their imaginary demons, which might include alien reptiles.
Peter14
He is right. Putin is Hitler 2.0 or if you prefer Stalin 2.0.
Delusions of grandeur and an unending desire for power over others. The International order is in the process of being destroyed at the hands of despots and unless the worlds democracies stand up now then more and more people will become refugees in Europe and more people will be sacrificed to fight once again for freedom.
Do not give them a head start this time like was done for Hitler with appeasement and attempts to stay out of war. That time is done. Pick your side and stand up. Your for freedom or for slavery all over again. This generation has the same choices to make that others made.
Appease and do not fight and you will be added to the ranks of slaves in your turn, one nation at a time.
segmentfault
We should organize a protest outside the Russian embassy in Tokyo.
Blacklabel
Liberal society has a bunch of made up problems and made up aggressions.
They have no idea how to handle actual problems or actual aggressions.
or any willingness to treat those with any level of seriousness that doesn’t involve screaming an -ism, or calling someone an -ist and then blaming an unrelated person for what has happened to ruin their life
Alfie Noakes
No, it undermines American control of the global economy, which can only be a good thing.