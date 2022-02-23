Kishida says Russian attack on Ukraine undermines international order

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks about sanctions against Russia during a House of Representatives' Budget Committee session in the Diet in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, saying that it undermines the foundation of the international order.

"The Russian attack shakes the foundation of the international order that no unilateral change to the status quo by force should be tolerated and we strongly condemn Russia," Kishida told reporters.

Kishida said Japan will work with the international community in dealing with the crisis after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in eastern Ukraine and the Russian Defense Ministry said its troops were targeting military facilities of the Eastern European country.

Putin's announcement came after Russia formally recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops to maintain peace there, despite global calls for Russia not to take military action against Ukraine.

"We are doing our best in gathering information and grasping the situation," Kishida told reporters, adding, "The situation is tense, and we will work with the international community including the G7."

Kishida also said securing the safety of Japanese nationals in Ukraine is a "very important issue" and the government will take necessary steps.

Japan announced on Wednesday the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia and two pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine, condemning Moscow's recognition of the two regions' independence and order to deploy troops there as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and international law.

"It is very important for the international community to unite and show its strong will," Kishida said during a House of Representatives' Budget Committee session in the morning, expressing hope that Japan's sanctions will help push Moscow to ease tensions.

Japan has been involved in a decades-old territorial dispute with Russia over a group of islets off Hokkaido, which has apparently put Tokyo in a difficult position in determining how tough its sanctions should be.

The sanctions announced Wednesday included suspending visa issuance for officials from Donetsk and Luhansk, the freezing of their assets and a ban on exports to and imports from the two regions also known as Donbas.

The issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds in Japan was also banned.

The sanctions were similar to those announced Tuesday by the United States. The European Union and countries including Australia and Britain have also decided to impose economic sanctions.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan will "speedily take further steps in coordination with the international community" if the situation deteriorates.

The Japanese government is considering a partial release of oil reserves together with the United States and other countries to curb the sharp rise in crude oil prices in case the conflict intensifies with Russia, one of the world's major oil suppliers, according to sources close to the matter.

Japan had some 240 days' worth of oil in private and state reserves as of the end of last year, and such a partial release will not cause any major disruption to Japan's energy supply anytime soon, according to the industry ministry.

Japan has already decided to divert part of its liquefied natural gas imports to Europe, which is facing the threat of supply disruptions given its high reliance on Russia.

The leaders of the G7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union -- are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

