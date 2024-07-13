Kishida says Trump rally shooting 'challenges democracy'

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday criticized all violence that challenges democracy, after former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to have been the target of a shooting at an election campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy," Kishida said on X. "I pray for former President Trump's speedy recovery."

Senior members of the ruling and opposition parties also expressed their concerns about the incident, which has rekindled memories in Japan of the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during an election campaign speech in 2022.

Touching on Abe's tragedy, Tomomi Inada, acting secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said she feels protest and opposition toward politicians is growing more radical.

"There is a situation in which we cannot ensure the fairness of elections and the foundations of safety," the former defense minister said on a television program.

Hiroshi Ogushi, head of the election strategy committee of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also said the Trump rally incident is a "challenge to democracy that should never happen."

Trump, the 78-year-old Republican seeking to be reelected in November by defeating his Democrat rival President Joe Biden, was rushed off the stage Saturday at the rally in Pennsylvania after what sounded like gunshots rang out.

Footage showed he appeared to have blood on his face. The Secret Service said the former president is "safe."

© KYODO