 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
German Chancellor Scholz and Japanese PM Kishida speak to reporters in Berlin
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image: REUTERS file
politics

Kishida says Trump rally shooting 'challenges democracy'

8 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday criticized all violence that challenges democracy, after former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to have been the target of a shooting at an election campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy," Kishida said on X. "I pray for former President Trump's speedy recovery."

Senior members of the ruling and opposition parties also expressed their concerns about the incident, which has rekindled memories in Japan of the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during an election campaign speech in 2022.

Touching on Abe's tragedy, Tomomi Inada, acting secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said she feels protest and opposition toward politicians is growing more radical.

"There is a situation in which we cannot ensure the fairness of elections and the foundations of safety," the former defense minister said on a television program.

Hiroshi Ogushi, head of the election strategy committee of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also said the Trump rally incident is a "challenge to democracy that should never happen."

Trump, the 78-year-old Republican seeking to be reelected in November by defeating his Democrat rival President Joe Biden, was rushed off the stage Saturday at the rally in Pennsylvania after what sounded like gunshots rang out.

Footage showed he appeared to have blood on his face. The Secret Service said the former president is "safe."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-security-warned-gunman-four-021520167.html

4 minutes of people in the crowd telling Trumps security team about a shooter on the roof and yet they let it all happen is just weird!!!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

4 minutes of people in the crowd telling Trumps security team about a shooter on the roof and yet they let it all happen is just weird!!!

Imagine the average sanity of people traveling to attend a trump rally, I'd guess they get hundreds of weird comments and allegations towards people they don't think should be there, so I'm not surprised they didn't start running at the first comment about a potential shooter. Still at that distance he should have been spotted the moment he went on the roof, I thought they had drones for that stuff.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Still at that distance he should have been spotted the moment he went on the roof, I thought they had drones for that stuff.

Agree. His security detail and SS should face the same scrutiny Abe's got.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Kishida says Trump rally shooting 'challenges democracy'

It most certainly does.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

There’s no place for gunplay in a democracy.

Time respect and civil discourse are reintroduced to our divided politics.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Challenges democracy? America is a democracy and has the most well armed civilian army in the world.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kishida says Trump rally shooting 'challenges democracy'

I would like to know what Kishida and the decades of one party LDP rule and Trump's possible return to power after years of election denial has done to promote democracy.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Trump's possible return to power after years of election denial has done to promote democracy.

Same question to you for 2016's election denial involving Russian interference. Why did you do it dagon? Why?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo