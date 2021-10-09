Kishida says he'll work closely with Koike in tackling virus

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike at his office in Tokyo on Friday to discuss anti-virus measures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he will continue working closely with Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike in tackling the coronavirus pandemic "while assuming the worst-case scenario."

In their first meeting since Kishida assumed office, Koike likewise reaffirmed a cooperative relationship in areas such as disaster management, saying, "I would like to continue working with the central government to protect lives and health."

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 138 new daily coronavirus cases, reflecting a steady drop in the number of infections in the capital.

The capital's seven-day rolling average stood at 145.4 per day on Friday, down 42.4 percent from the previous week. The number of hospitalized patients with severe symptoms fell by two from the previous day to 68.

Despite the downtrend, Kishida cautioned against becoming too optimistic. "Based on this summer's experience, we must prepare in various ways, such as making arrangements to fully utilize hospital beds," he said.

Toshiaki Endo, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Election Strategy Committee and a former minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, was also present at Friday's meeting.

Koike told reporters following the meeting that the three of them often drink together, adding that she was "happy" that Kishida was elected prime minister.

© KYODO