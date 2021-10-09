Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike at his office in Tokyo on Friday to discuss anti-virus measures. Photo: KYODO
politics

Kishida says he'll work closely with Koike in tackling virus

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he will continue working closely with Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike in tackling the coronavirus pandemic "while assuming the worst-case scenario."

In their first meeting since Kishida assumed office, Koike likewise reaffirmed a cooperative relationship in areas such as disaster management, saying, "I would like to continue working with the central government to protect lives and health."

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 138 new daily coronavirus cases, reflecting a steady drop in the number of infections in the capital.

The capital's seven-day rolling average stood at 145.4 per day on Friday, down 42.4 percent from the previous week. The number of hospitalized patients with severe symptoms fell by two from the previous day to 68.

Despite the downtrend, Kishida cautioned against becoming too optimistic. "Based on this summer's experience, we must prepare in various ways, such as making arrangements to fully utilize hospital beds," he said.

Toshiaki Endo, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Election Strategy Committee and a former minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, was also present at Friday's meeting.

Koike told reporters following the meeting that the three of them often drink together, adding that she was "happy" that Kishida was elected prime minister.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Throughout this entire pandemic, I have never seen a single case proven of somebody catching covid from hand contact. Has anyone?

Ive never heard of a single case in Australia and yet we continue with this new ritual.

Why?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog