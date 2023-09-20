Kishida says it is time to return to principles of U.N. Charter

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and argued it is time to return to the "unshakable principles" of the existing world order and the U.N. Charter, created after World War II.
Kishida said the war in Ukraine must end immediately and the international community should step up efforts to "work toward a world of cooperation, not division and confrontation."
Kishida sat beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who stressed that the composition of its five permanent members does not reflect the realities of the current world. He urged the council to increase its permanent representation of Africa and Asia, including by adding countries such as India and Japan.© KYODO
Thuban
An immediate end would be a ceasefire, leaving Russia in control of the historically Russian areas.
Russia is prepared to discuss the new line of control.
Unfortunately Zelensky is refusing to accept a negotiated peace.
diagonalslip
"unshakable principles"? the fact of urging a "return" to them implies that they're defunct.... what nonsense.
ditto "the composition of its five permanent members does not reflect the realities of the current world."... it evidently does.... asking those with control to give up control isn't likely to bear fruit, my view.
buua
There should be no permanent members in the Security Council. Period!
Mark
""Kishida sat beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who stressed that the composition of its five permanent members does not reflect the realities of the current world. He urged the council to increase its permanent representation of Africa and Asia, including by adding countries such as India and Japan.""
AMEN Mr. Zelenskyy,
The so called Permanent members are responsible for almost all Wars, Invasions, Attacks, Colonization, Assassinations and everything in between and yet they are sitting there acting as the guardians of the world.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's a shame we didn't get Lavrov in there to listen to his country being rightly ridiculed.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yeah, the only problem with that is it is completely in contravention of the UN charter.
AlternativeOpinion
Remove the veto, expand the group.
Aly Rustom
I agree. It's runs contrary to the very principles of democracy and is the reason why the UN can almost never get resolutions passed.
obladi
Democratic Nations must stand up to the bully Putin. His failure will be an example for others.
Yrral
Nobody care what any Japanese say in particular, because they are irrelevant and are not taking serious
factchecker
But guess what neither will happen as there have settled borders that don't need revision. Putin and his murdering goons need to get the hell out of Ukraine.
wallace
Yrral
the Japanese must be very important because you make numerous posts.
Alan Harrison
Nobody care what any Japanese say in particular, because they are irrelevant and are not taking serious
@Yrral I actually agree with your comment.
Randy Daytona
That's not correct
A ceasefire isn't the end of a war necessarily
A peace treaty is the official means to 'end' a war .
Randy Daytona
And the non permanent members