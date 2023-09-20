Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kishida
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the United Nations Security Council as he sits next to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a ministerial level meeting of the Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar
politics

Kishida says it is time to return to principles of U.N. Charter

14 Comments
NEW YORK

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and argued it is time to return to the "unshakable principles" of the existing world order and the U.N. Charter, created after World War II.

Kishida said the war in Ukraine must end immediately and the international community should step up efforts to "work toward a world of cooperation, not division and confrontation."

Kishida sat beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who stressed that the composition of its five permanent members does not reflect the realities of the current world. He urged the council to increase its permanent representation of Africa and Asia, including by adding countries such as India and Japan.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

14 Comments
Login to comment

Kishida said the war in Ukraine must end immediately

An immediate end would be a ceasefire, leaving Russia in control of the historically Russian areas.

Russia is prepared to discuss the new line of control.

Unfortunately Zelensky is refusing to accept a negotiated peace.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

"unshakable principles"? the fact of urging a "return" to them implies that they're defunct.... what nonsense.

ditto "the composition of its five permanent members does not reflect the realities of the current world."... it evidently does.... asking those with control to give up control isn't likely to bear fruit, my view.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There should be no permanent members in the Security Council. Period!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

""Kishida sat beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who stressed that the composition of its five permanent members does not reflect the realities of the current world. He urged the council to increase its permanent representation of Africa and Asia, including by adding countries such as India and Japan.""

AMEN Mr. Zelenskyy,

The so called Permanent members are responsible for almost all Wars, Invasions, Attacks, Colonization, Assassinations and everything in between and yet they are sitting there acting as the guardians of the world.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's a shame we didn't get Lavrov in there to listen to his country being rightly ridiculed.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

ThubanToday  07:07 am JST

Kishida said the war in Ukraine must end immediately

An immediate end would be a ceasefire, leaving Russia in control of the historically Russian areas.

Russia is prepared to discuss the new line of control.

Yeah, the only problem with that is it is completely in contravention of the UN charter.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Remove the veto, expand the group.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

There should be no permanent members in the Security Council. Period!

I agree. It's runs contrary to the very principles of democracy and is the reason why the UN can almost never get resolutions passed.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Democratic Nations must stand up to the bully Putin. His failure will be an example for others.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Nobody care what any Japanese say in particular, because they are irrelevant and are not taking serious

0 ( +3 / -3 )

An immediate end would be a ceasefire, leaving Russia in control of the historically Russian areas. 

Russia is prepared to discuss the new line of control. 

Unfortunately Zelensky is refusing to accept a negotiated peace.

By your deluded logic Germany should have back Alsace-Lorraine, and those areas of today's western Poland which once formed Prussia.

But guess what neither will happen as there have settled borders that don't need revision. Putin and his murdering goons need to get the hell out of Ukraine.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Yrral

the Japanese must be very important because you make numerous posts.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Nobody care what any Japanese say in particular, because they are irrelevant and are not taking serious

@Yrral I actually agree with your comment.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

An immediate end would be a ceasefire,

That's not correct

A ceasefire isn't the end of a war necessarily

A peace treaty is the official means to 'end' a war .

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The so called Permanent members are responsible for almost all Wars, Invasions, Attacks, Colonization, Assassinations and everything in between and yet they are sitting there acting as the guardians of the world

And the non permanent members

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Daisendaki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo