Kishida says only LDP capable of protecting Japan from security threats

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday sought to depict his governing party as the only one capable of protecting Japan from the security threats in the region.
Speaking with reporters after he dissolved the lower house of the Diet, paving the way for elections on Oct 31, Kishida said: "Opposition parties cannot even reach consensus on the Japan-U.S. security alliance and the Self-Defense Forces, and we cannot let them run this country. The upcoming election is about choosing the future of Japan."
Kishida said he is seeking a mandate for his policies after being elected prime minister by parliament only 10 days ago.
"I would like the people to choose who can show the future vision of a post-corona society," he added.
Kishida replaced Yoshihide Suga, who lasted just a year as prime minister and whose support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach in dealing with the coronavirus and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising virus cases.
Japan's new leader, tasked with rallying support for the incumbent party, has promised to pursue a politics of "trust and empathy."
In his first policy speech last week, Kishida promised to strengthen the country's pandemic response, revive the economy and bolster defenses against threats from China and North Korea. He also sought to gradually expand social and economic activities by using vaccination certificates and more testing.
Good
He meant only the USA, not LDP
Haaa Nemui
Complete fear monger. I hope the public see through this and turf the LDP come election time.
vanityofvanities
Why do we not make efforts to promote friendship among us and prosper each other in Asia?
151E
There is some truth in what Kishida says in that the unelected bureaucrats tasked with turning policy into action largely self-identify with the LDP and will work to stymie any policy with which they are not in full agreement.
marcelito
Same old scaremongering lines we have heard from LDP for decades just before elections. Unfortunately most of the oldies will go along with it and re elect those same corrupt LDP daimyo incompetents that keep on sucking them dry and keep Japan stuck in the Showa era. Improving the average Taro,s lot? Forget that , let's all enjoy higher military spending and higher taxes to pay for it. Nippon Kaigi banzai! Vote LDP, yoroshiku...