Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
politics

Kishida says only LDP capable of protecting Japan from security threats

3 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday sought to depict his governing party as the only one capable of protecting Japan from the security threats in the region.

Speaking with reporters after he dissolved the lower house of the Diet, paving the way for elections on Oct 31, Kishida said: "Opposition parties cannot even reach consensus on the Japan-U.S. security alliance and the Self-Defense Forces, and we cannot let them run this country. The upcoming election is about choosing the future of Japan."

Kishida said he is seeking a mandate for his policies after being elected prime minister by parliament only 10 days ago.

"I would like the people to choose who can show the future vision of a post-corona society," he added.

Kishida replaced Yoshihide Suga, who lasted just a year as prime minister and whose support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach in dealing with the coronavirus and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising virus cases.

Japan's new leader, tasked with rallying support for the incumbent party, has promised to pursue a politics of "trust and empathy."

In his first policy speech last week, Kishida promised to strengthen the country's pandemic response, revive the economy and bolster defenses against threats from China and North Korea. He also sought to gradually expand social and economic activities by using vaccination certificates and more testing.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

He meant only the USA, not LDP

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Complete fear monger. I hope the public see through this and turf the LDP come election time.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Why do we not make efforts to promote friendship among us and prosper each other in Asia?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There is some truth in what Kishida says in that the unelected bureaucrats tasked with turning policy into action largely self-identify with the LDP and will work to stymie any policy with which they are not in full agreement.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Same old scaremongering lines we have heard from LDP for decades just before elections. Unfortunately most of the oldies will go along with it and re elect those same corrupt LDP daimyo incompetents that keep on sucking them dry and keep Japan stuck in the Showa era. Improving the average Taro,s lot? Forget that , let's all enjoy higher military spending and higher taxes to pay for it. Nippon Kaigi banzai! Vote LDP, yoroshiku...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo