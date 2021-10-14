Kishida says only LDP capable of protecting Japan from security threats

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on Thursday.

By Mari Yamaguchi

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday sought to depict his governing party as the only one capable of protecting Japan from the security threats in the region.

Speaking with reporters after he dissolved the lower house of the Diet, paving the way for elections on Oct 31, Kishida said: "Opposition parties cannot even reach consensus on the Japan-U.S. security alliance and the Self-Defense Forces, and we cannot let them run this country. The upcoming election is about choosing the future of Japan."

Kishida said he is seeking a mandate for his policies after being elected prime minister by parliament only 10 days ago.

"I would like the people to choose who can show the future vision of a post-corona society," he added.

Kishida replaced Yoshihide Suga, who lasted just a year as prime minister and whose support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach in dealing with the coronavirus and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising virus cases.

Japan's new leader, tasked with rallying support for the incumbent party, has promised to pursue a politics of "trust and empathy."

In his first policy speech last week, Kishida promised to strengthen the country's pandemic response, revive the economy and bolster defenses against threats from China and North Korea. He also sought to gradually expand social and economic activities by using vaccination certificates and more testing.

