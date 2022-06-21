Kishida says there are no numerical targets for defense spending

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has vowed to substantially increase his nation's defense spending, said on Tuesday there are no numerical targets for the outlay.
In the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an increasingly tense situation in Asia with missile tests from North Korea and a more assertive China, Kishida has vowed to strengthen defense fundamentally in five years.
The issue is expected to be a focus of public attention leading up to the election for Japan's less powerful upper house of parliament on July 10. Campaigning starts on Wednesday.
Asked at a debate of political party leaders how much he plans to raise Japan's defense spending and how he will finance the rise, Kishida said that there was no numerical target - and that the issue didn't come up in discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden last month.
"We never had talks with numerical targets in our minds (at the summit meeting) ... What I've been proposing is to build the necessary defense capability in five years, while keeping a close eye on what's happening in other countries," Kishida said.
"As we prepare to acquire what's necessary, it will become clear how big a (defense) budget we need, and then, depending on the size of the budget, we will need to think about how to finance it."
The yen's slide in recent weeks to 20-year lows against the dollar, boosting the cost of imported goods, will put upward pressure on procurement costs.
Although Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to do well in the election, recent public opinion surveys have shown Kishida's support edging lower, with most voters particularly unhappy about rising prices.
Since no further national elections need to be held for the next three years, a substantial win for the LDP would free Kishida's hand to tackle policy issues ranging from a weak yen to revising the war-renouncing constitution.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
kurisupisu
Kishida is in Economics 101.
The yen is plummeting against the US dollar and he has plans to buy big on weaponry in dollars with ‘no limits’
And no answer to how it will be paid for.
Splendid!
Yrral
1000 Artillery Shell fired by Japan enemy on 1000 GPS location in Tokyo,would wreak havoc in Tokyo,each Artillery has a blast range of 100m
obladi
The definition of a slippery slope
sakurasuki
Unilke other people in his party at least he is aware Japanese economy is not that good, need to consider other spending before thinking about defense spending.
dbsaiya
Basically a blank check to buy new toys directed by Kishida's patron Abe...
William Bjornson
"Kishida said that there was no numerical target - and that the issue didn't come up in discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden last month."
So, the sky is the limit, or just what American arms manufacturers consider adequate to Nihon's credit limit?
"What I've been proposing is to build the NECESSARY defense capability."
"Necessary" for WHAT, exactly? Defense in what will almost certainly be a Nuclear War? The VERY BEST 'defense' that Nihon could have is a pledge of absolute NEUTRALITY because the only stake that Nihon has in this increasing confrontation fueled by American psychopaths who see their grip on the world slipping is absolute destruction.
"..to revising the war-renouncing constitution."
Yeah, what the world, and Nihonjin young people, NEED is a PRO-WAR Japan. ANYONE in Japanese politics who would suggest that Japan be turned into a TOOL for U.S. aggression should be retired immediately as an enemy of their own people. The argument is not unreasonable that Japanese Pro-U.S. politicians are TRAITORS to their own People who favor protecting their own political butts over keeping their people SAFE from horrendous deaths such as we see the U.S. supporting and abetting in Ukraine. Is HISTORY simply not a subject in Japanese schools? Is "Hotaru no haka" lost even on those who can stand to watch it?
Rodney
I think supersonic strikes on Japans 51 nuclear reactors would do the trick. They do have 12-20 guidable warheads and can’t be shot down by any weapon platforms. Guess which countries have this tech?
Alfie Noakes
The pressure comes from their masters in the US State Department, and their masters in the American Military-Industrial complex. The US's endless wars are basically a tax on working Americans and now that massive military spending is becoming a tax on working residents of Japan too.
dan
Kishida.. delusional & lap dog to th American war machine
Aly Rustom
THIS!!
Also, William Bjornson- excellent post!!
Pukey2
Just like there are no numerical targets for Olympic Games in Tokyo and Sapporo, and no numerical targets for helping a lost cause in the Ukraine.
I'd say there is absolutely no numerical target for helping the financially strapped in Japan either. This guy is no better than Boris Johnson. Pathetic. Living on another planet.
kennyG
Perhaps, paid from a portion of massive $ foreign reserve?