Kishida sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine; former PM Abe visits

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering Thursday to Yasukuni, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo long at the heart of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

Kishida, viewed as a liberal-leaning member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will likely refrain from paying a visit during the shrine's two-day spring festival from Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead. So did Sanae Takaichi, the LDP policy chief known for sharing his hawkish views.

Abe's visit to the shrine as prime minister in 2013 sparked criticism from the United States as well as China and South Korea. He did not visit the shrine again before stepping down in 2020.

Kishida's decision to make the masakaki offering without visiting the controversial shrine apparently reflects his desire to avoid worsening ties with Japan's neighbors, while taking heed of the LDP's conservative support base.

Still, South Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed "deep disappointment and regret" over the ritual offering and visits by Japanese political leaders.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Tokyo's top spokesman, said Kishida made the ritual offering "in a private capacity."

"It's up to the prime minister whether to visit Yasukuni shrine or not," Matsuno told a press briefing.

Kishida also sent a similar offering for the shrine's autumn festival, shortly after becoming prime minister last October.

Wartime history has overshadowed Japan's bilateral relations with its neighbors where memories of Japan's militarism before and during World War II run deep.

Kishida has expressed hope to improve ties with South Korea under incoming President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has called for a "future-oriented" approach.

"I think Japan should face the past history and show humble reflection and attitude," South Korea's incoming Foreign Minister Park Jin told reporters Thursday, calling Yasukuni a place that "glorifies" Japan's past aggression.

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul have soured over issues stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Yoon is sending a delegation to Japan from Sunday for talks with lawmakers, diplomats and business leaders ahead of his inauguration in May.

Japan and China, meanwhile, are marking the 50th anniversary this year of the normalization of bilateral ties. Sino-Japanese relations have been frayed over wartime history and the sovereignty of the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Beijing claims the uninhabited islets, which it calls Diaoyu.

In 1978, Yasukuni added wartime Prime Minister Gen Hideki Tojo and 13 other Class-A war criminals to those elevated to the status of gods at the shrine, stirring controversy in Japan and abroad.

A cross-party group of lawmakers is scheduled to visit Yasukuni on Friday.

