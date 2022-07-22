Kishida set to retain key figures in Cabinet reshuffle in early September

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to retain core figures in a planned Cabinet and ruling party executive reshuffle in the first half of September as he works to establish a long-term administration, according to government sources.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi are among those who are expected to retain their posts after the party's sweeping victory in an upper house election earlier this month, the sources said.

The LDP's strong showing in the House of Councillors election on July 10 has put Kishida in a position to oversee a three-year period of stability in which no national elections will be held unless he dissolves the House of Representatives, the more powerful lower chamber of parliament.

During the period, the prime minister plans to promote urgent issues, including fighting inflation, while seeking to push forward efforts toward revising Japan's U.S.-drafted pacifist Constitution.

Kishida had initially planned to reshuffle his Cabinet and the LDP executives in late August, but reviewed the time frame in light of a "tight schedule," according to a source at the prime minister's office.

A memorial service on the 49th day after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's murder, a custom for the dead in Japan, is scheduled on Aug. 25 and Kishida is slated to attend an international conference on African development known as TICAD, which is due to be held in Tunisia for two days beginning Aug. 27.

Looking further ahead, a state funeral for Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister who was shot earlier this month, will be held on Sept. 27, while the incumbent leader is expected to take part in U.N. General Assembly meetings in late September.

In addition, with an extraordinary parliamentary session slated for the autumn after Abe's state funeral, Kishida is inclined to appoint new Cabinet ministers in September so that they have enough time to prepare for Diet deliberations, the sources said.

In the envisioned personnel change, the LDP president aims to show the "unity" of the party in the wake of the assassination of Abe, who headed the largest intraparty faction with nearly 100 lawmakers and wielded considerable influence in Kishida's government, according to the sources.

To ensure the stability of his administration, Kishida, who heads the party's fourth-largest faction, needs support from Motegi and Aso, who are the leaders of the second- and third-biggest groups, respectively, political experts say.

To ensure policy continuity, Kishida is likely to keep in their posts Matsuno, an Abe faction member who serves as Kishida's right-hand man, and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara, his close aide, the sources added.

