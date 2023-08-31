Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This photo shows blue pipelines to transport treated radioactive water to the sea from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Kishida tells fisheries minister to apologize for calling Fukushima wastewater 'contaminated'

TOKYO

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered his fisheries minister to apologize on Thursday for referring to treated radioactive water being released from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant as "contaminated" and told him to retract his remark.

Fisheries minister Tetsuro Nomura was heard calling the treated radioactive water "contaminated" when speaking to reporters earlier in the day following a meeting with Kishida.

He said his discussions with the premier involved "the evaluation of the contaminated water" after its release into the Pacific.

Nomura later apologized and retracted the comment but said he would not resign over it, the Jiji news service reported.

Japan is calling the water it is releasing into the ocean "ALPS treated water" to differentiate it from the contaminated water held in tanks around the wrecked plant site.

ALPS stands for "Advanced Liquid Processing System", a system aimed at removing most radioactive elements from the water except for tritium before it is released into the ocean as "treated" water.

"It's deeply disappointing that he made such a remark. I've instructed Minister Nomura to issue an apology as well as retract what he said," Kishida said on Thursday when asked for comment.

Because tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, is difficult to separate from water, the Fukushima wastewater is diluted until tritium levels fall below regulatory limits.

Japan's fisheries agency said tests of fish from near the plant on Saturday found no detectable levels of tritium.

Why need to apologize, he tell people the truth. Not so many govt official willing to do that. He deserves respect from people for doing so.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Apologize for saying what it is, radioactive contaminated water claimed to be treated by TEOCO, the company that tried to downplay the severity of the three nuclear meltdowns in 2011?

Finally, I would like to emphasise that the release of the treated water stored at Fukushima Daiichi Power Station is a national decision by the Government of Japan and that this report is neither a recommendation nor an endorsement of that policy.

Rafael Mariano Grossi Director General, IAEA

The IAEA does not recommend or endorse Japan’s decision to dump this nuclear contaminated water that TEPCO says it has treated.

More of this contaminated water that is to be treated is being made everyday as the reactors still need to be cooled.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No need to apologize for telling the truth!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

