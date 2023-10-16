Kishida to deliver policy speech as gov't maps out new economic stimulus package

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits a perishable food section of an Ito-Yokado supermarket store in Tokyo's Koto Ward on Monday, as the government finishes drawing up an economic stimulus package.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will deliver a policy speech on Oct 23 at the upcoming extraordinary Diet session, Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed on Monday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Kishida, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan also confirmed that the session will run from Friday through Dec 13, according to lawmakers.

The LDP had previously suggested that Kishida, who has pledged to map out a new economic stimulus package to tackle the negative impact of price hikes by the end of this month, should make a policy speech on the first day of the parliamentary session in accordance with custom.

But the opposition bloc was against the plan, as the schedule would mean there would not be a chance to grill the prime minister over his speech ahead of the voting in national by-elections slated for Sunday.

© KYODO