Kishida to deliver policy speech as gov't maps out new economic stimulus package

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will deliver a policy speech on Oct 23 at the upcoming extraordinary Diet session, Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed on Monday.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Kishida, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan also confirmed that the session will run from Friday through Dec 13, according to lawmakers.
The LDP had previously suggested that Kishida, who has pledged to map out a new economic stimulus package to tackle the negative impact of price hikes by the end of this month, should make a policy speech on the first day of the parliamentary session in accordance with custom.
But the opposition bloc was against the plan, as the schedule would mean there would not be a chance to grill the prime minister over his speech ahead of the voting in national by-elections slated for Sunday.© KYODO
Asiaman7
I wonder what PM Kishida is thinking in the photo above as he stares at that lettuce inside the Kiba Ito-Yokodo?
MichaelBukakis
He’s thinking I have no idea how much any of these things cost because I haven’t gone shopping for my family in decades , someone does that for me.
Capuchin
Looks like it's the first time he's ever been in a supermarket. No doubt they'll dole out some one time cash hand outs which will make no meaningful difference. More a pre-election buttering up than a genuine attempt to help those struggling the most.
Now more than ever they should implement a VAT system. Reduce or remove the taxes places on essential items and increase taxes on non-essential/luxury items.
sakurasuki
It's not stimulate anything, just another JGovt subsidy.
Phil
I’m not a big drinker, the odd beer or wine. Found my self in the spirts section at the supermarket, was surprised how cheap the scotch was. Time to tax the luxuries more and reduce the day to day items.
Then zero rate baby/children essentials items.
dbsaiya
Someone should ask him after this photo op, what's the cost of making dinner for a family of four (two elementary school age)?
MarkX
I would love to see the price of cigarettes and all smoking devices raised a considerable amount, but we all know that Japan Tobacco is owned by the gov't and they don't want to choke that Golden goose. Also, too many ojisans love their whiskey, so that too will not be going up. I guess you could tax other luxury goods, but many of those are being purchased by foreigners who end up not paying the tax, or getting it refunded! It is a real mess.
rocketpig
The lettuce inside the Kiba Ito-Yokodo look like tomahawks.
shogun36
Kishida is turning into Kim Jung Un.
He’s taking all these fake pics where he’s pretending to be like “the people.”
Hey Kish! It’s called the inside of a super market! It’s where regular folk buy groceries. Sorry, they can’t all be Ginza steak houses and kyabakuras. But they do magically exist.