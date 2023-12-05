Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: REUTERS/File
politics

Kishida to urge LDP factions to forgo fundraisers amid scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to urge ruling party factions to refrain from holding fundraising parties for the time being following a political funds scandal linked to the creation of secret funds, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party is facing growing criticism amid allegations that five factions including his own underreported their revenue from fundraising parties.

The largest party faction, formerly led by slain Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is suspected to have pooled secret funds amounting to around 100 million yen over at least the past five years through 2022 to reimburse members who exceeded their quotas for fundraising party ticket sales.

The LDP factions have traditionally set their lawmakers quotas for party tickets, usually priced at 20,000 yen, investigative sources said, adding if they surpass their targets the extra income is returned as kickbacks.

Prosecutors have questioned on a voluntary basis secretaries of lawmakers who are alleged to have received kickbacks from the largest faction called Seiwaken, or the Seiwa policy study group, the investigative sources said.

At least 10 lawmakers received kickbacks, with some given 10 million yen or more by the faction comprising around 100 members, the sources said.

The prosecutors are considering questioning lawmakers of the Seiwaken faction who accepted large sums in kickbacks once the current parliamentary session ends on Dec 13, according to the sources.

The faction reported collecting around 660 million yen in party revenue over five years through 2022, according to its political funds reports.

Another faction headed by former LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai is suspected of failing to report as political funds around 100 million yen that was collected in excess of its members' ticket quotas, the sources said.

The faction, called Shisuikai, booked about 1.1 billion yen in party revenues in its political funds reports between 2018 through 2022.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo