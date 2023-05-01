Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen in Egypt on Sunday. Photo: AP/Amr Nabil
politics

Kishida to visit S Korea for 2 days from Sunday after he returns from Africa

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to visit South Korea for two days from next Sunday to confirm cooperation with President Yoon Suk Yeol to further improve bilateral ties, sources close to the matter said.

A senior government official on Monday informed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Kishida's plan to visit South Korea, which would mark his first trip to the neighboring country since taking office in October 2021, the sources said.

Japan-South Korea relations had plunged to the lowest point in decades under the left-wing government of Yoon's predecessor, Moon Jae In, over a dispute over wartime labor compensation.

But they have been improving as the conservative government of Yoon, who took office in May 2022, proposed a solution to the issue in early March. He visited Tokyo later in that month for talks with Kishida.

They agreed then to restart reciprocal visits by Japanese and South Korean leaders, which had been suspended since 2011. Kishida subsequently decided to make an early visit to South Korea, the sources said.

The last visit to South Korea by a Japanese premier was in February 2018, when then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Tokyo and Seoul have long been at odds over issues related to Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

Kishida has hoped to pave the way for a successful Group of Seven summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima later this month. He has invited Yoon to the gathering as a guest.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo