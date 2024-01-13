Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
A man prepare hot meals for disaster victims at an evacuation center in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
politics

Kishida to visit quake-affected areas to assess damage

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit earthquake-devastated areas in Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday to assess the damage firsthand, the government said.

In his first trip to the quake-hit region on the Sea of Japan coast since a magnitude-7.6 temblor occurred on New Year's Day, Kishida will speak with local residents staying at evacuation centers as well as exchange views with local government officials.

The prime minister is also expected to observe the affected areas from a helicopter.

Kishida had planned to visit Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday but decided to do so a day later due to inclement weather.

The construction of temporary housing units for people whose homes were damaged by the quake is under way as it will take a considerable time for their homes to be repaired or rebuilt.

The death toll from the disaster stood at 220 as of Saturday afternoon, according to the prefectural government.

Better late than never!

The PM is rather late to the game is he?

Waiting for over a week to visit seems to be q contrived mood to bolster popularity

Kishida will don a rescue suit and look grave, walking around with rescue teams for prerequisite photo ops.

Will we see Kishida rescuing cats from under rubble as now, no humans are now left alive….

