Kishida vows to sever LDP's ties with Unification Church

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday his Liberal Democratic Party will require its lawmakers to sever ties with the Unification Church, which has come under the spotlight following the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe in early July.
Kishida also told a press conference that he will answer questions in parliament on the government's decision to hold a state funeral for Abe. Opposition parties had urged Kishida to do so as the public remains divided over holding such an event for Abe, who often stirred controversy with his policies as prime minister.
"I feel that the people's trust in politics has been shaken," Kishida said, apologizing for the LDP facing doubts and questions after a number of its lawmakers were revealed to have had links with the Unification Church.
The religious group has been under scrutiny since Abe's assailant said he harbored a grudge against it and believed that the former prime minister had ties with it.
Kishida met the press after Kishida returned to normal in-person work on Wednesday, having recovered from a coronavirus infection suffered earlier this month.
On the state funeral scheduled for Sept 27, Kishida said, "I strongly feel that I need to squarely answer questions" from the opposition camp in parliament.
He defended the government decision to hold the event, saying it is needed as many countries have expressed condolences over Abe's death. But he also said that holding a state funeral is not meant to encourage people to go into mourning, a point of concern raised by opposition parties.© KYODO
5 Comments
buua
A state funeral is needed as many countries have expressed condolences over Abe's death??? I don't understand this.
Garthgoyle
Either what Kishida says is true or just lip-service, this is still good news. It means moonies are still getting bad press and might help people see them for what they are.
Redstorm
The LDP needs to modify its constitution on donations.
gintonic
Of course the severing of ties will be voluntary and each lawmaker's word will be taken as proof , right?
No need for any independent panel investigation or oversight is there. Right on , back to the usual.
Tom San
It's what he doesn't say that worries me.
Septim Dynasty
This is as empty as the vows to stop China rising in Asia as Japanese elites have said so many times.
The hypocritical Japanese elites, who bash foreigners, but shamelessly receive bribes from Chinese, Korean, American,…
justasking
Seriously? This just justifies the murderer's actions. Apparently, it's okay to kill someone as long as you can say it's for a reason.
WTAF?
Jonathan Prin
Not only Kishida san admits there are many relationships with the Moonies, but he also admits he can´t do much about it since he "vows" to do something about it. No compulsory results for politicians. Easy life for them that hits first and always hard the peasants.