Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Koike says coronavirus situation improving; Olympics on track for 2021

6 Comments
By Mayu Yoshida and Ami Miyazaki
TOKYO

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the coronavirus situation in Japan's capital is improving and she's still intent on the city hosting the Olympics next year.

"I think the situation is much better than before," Koike said in an interview with Reuters Television. "We will do our best to prevent coronavirus infections here in Japan and also to welcome the athletes from all over the world."

Koike said last month that Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation deteriorated.

Daily cases had soared past 400 a day amid increased testing. New cases have trended lower in the past week, and were at 187 in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Koike said Tokyo has established many concrete measures to combat contagion, but the arrival and distribution of effective vaccines is an "essential factor" that still has to be determined before the Games can go on.

Koike has at times clashed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on how to tackle the epidemic. She has urged citizens to limit contact and movement while Abe's administration pushed a domestic travel campaign aimed at propping up regional economies.

Abe's recent visits to hospital have raised concern about whether he will be able to stay on as leader. He plans to hold a news conference on his health as soon as this week, domestic media reported.

Koike said she hoped Abe is "in good shape," and praised his efforts to secure the Games for Japan.

"I think he is the one to host the 2020, actually 2021, Olympic and Paralympic Games," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Good thing the IOC will determine whether the games are held next year. Koike is far too invested in the games to be able to make an objective determination on whether they should proceed.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Any mention of how they plan to let in tens of thousands of atheletes, their families, trainers, coaches, and IOC staff from 200 countries (not to mention the thought of all the sponsors and an int'l audiance), when they don't even have a clear picture on how to let in permanent residents and foreign family of Japanese?

And I know of no sports league on earth which has resumed so far which hasn't had players get infected and then pass it among their teammates and/or opposing teams. Would be curious to know how they plan to handle that too...

5 ( +6 / -1 )

In 35C heat? That's going to be interesting.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Yes, because that's all what we've been thinking about recently. The Olympics. I don't think i'll be able to sleep from the excitement!!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

In what way is the situation improving? Oh wait...if we conveniently ignore the pandemic then we can say that.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Tokyo has a disturbing history of manipulating the numbers to fit agendas

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not a single day has Tokyo tested to the international standard thus not a single day will people come for an unsafe event

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not Tokyo's or the IOC's decision. It's the athletes that ended the games, immediately following a tone deaf IOC speech. Millions remain out of work, atheletes cannot train, it's baffling the inability to understand

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo