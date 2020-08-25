Koike says coronavirus situation improving; Olympics on track for 2021

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the coronavirus situation in Japan's capital is improving and she's still intent on the city hosting the Olympics next year.
"I think the situation is much better than before," Koike said in an interview with Reuters Television. "We will do our best to prevent coronavirus infections here in Japan and also to welcome the athletes from all over the world."
Koike said last month that Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation deteriorated.
Daily cases had soared past 400 a day amid increased testing. New cases have trended lower in the past week, and were at 187 in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Koike said Tokyo has established many concrete measures to combat contagion, but the arrival and distribution of effective vaccines is an "essential factor" that still has to be determined before the Games can go on.
Koike has at times clashed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on how to tackle the epidemic. She has urged citizens to limit contact and movement while Abe's administration pushed a domestic travel campaign aimed at propping up regional economies.
Abe's recent visits to hospital have raised concern about whether he will be able to stay on as leader. He plans to hold a news conference on his health as soon as this week, domestic media reported.
Koike said she hoped Abe is "in good shape," and praised his efforts to secure the Games for Japan.
"I think he is the one to host the 2020, actually 2021, Olympic and Paralympic Games," she said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
P. Smith
Good thing the IOC will determine whether the games are held next year. Koike is far too invested in the games to be able to make an objective determination on whether they should proceed.
divinda
Any mention of how they plan to let in tens of thousands of atheletes, their families, trainers, coaches, and IOC staff from 200 countries (not to mention the thought of all the sponsors and an int'l audiance), when they don't even have a clear picture on how to let in permanent residents and foreign family of Japanese?
And I know of no sports league on earth which has resumed so far which hasn't had players get infected and then pass it among their teammates and/or opposing teams. Would be curious to know how they plan to handle that too...
James Stowe
In 35C heat? That's going to be interesting.
R. T.
Yes, because that's all what we've been thinking about recently. The Olympics. I don't think i'll be able to sleep from the excitement!!
zatoizugoodo
In what way is the situation improving? Oh wait...if we conveniently ignore the pandemic then we can say that.
ohara
Tokyo has a disturbing history of manipulating the numbers to fit agendas
sf2k
Not a single day has Tokyo tested to the international standard thus not a single day will people come for an unsafe event
sf2k
Not Tokyo's or the IOC's decision. It's the athletes that ended the games, immediately following a tone deaf IOC speech. Millions remain out of work, atheletes cannot train, it's baffling the inability to understand