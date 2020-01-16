Koizumi, wife have baby boy

Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has said he will take paternity leave in a rare move for a Japanese man, announced on Friday the birth of his first child - a boy.
Koizumi, son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, said on Wednesday he was planning to take two weeks of leave over three months, in an effort to become a role model for Japan's working fathers.
But some lawmakers have criticized his interest in taking parental leave, saying he should prioritize his public duty.
Koizumi, popularly known as Shinjiro to distinguish him from his father, grabbed headlines in last August with news he was marrying Christel Takigawa, a French-Japanese television personality, and that they were expecting a child. Soon after, he was named environment minister.
Talking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Koizumi said he had come straight from the hospital and had been by his wife's side for the birth, NHK television quoted him as saying.
"Both of them are doing well, that's the most important thing," he added.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been trying to encourage more men to take paternity leave, and for businesses to allow a better work-life balance, as part of his "Womenomics" program of bolstering women's employment.
While Japan's parental leave policies are among the world's most generous, providing men and women with partially paid leave of up to a year, or longer if there is no public child care, just 6% of eligible fathers take child care leave, and most of them for less than a week, according to government data.© (Thomson Reuters 2020.
Pukey2
So, another marriage that came about as a result of a pregnancy? If they ever divorce, this will be one of the few cases where the wife will be booted out and separated from her child.
cracaphat
And he will take the token two week vacation because he's a filthy rich govt minister.Mr Average Joe Blow Suzuki doing that would be fired.A lot of phoniness in Japan,that fools no-one.
kohakuebisu
Congrats to them and I'm all for paternity leave, but I wonder if the Finance Minister would be allowed to take two weeks off. Koizumi is only in charge of the environment, and as we all know, there's nothing happening and no crisis there. It's been a warm winter, so give him two weeks off and then he can come back and order some more coal.
theResident
Moderater: Don't you think ALL the above comments are bitter and unrelated?
She holds a Japaese passport - well documented last year. No one getting thrown out. Patermity leave symbolic.
Congratulations to them both.
Paternity leave not been a problem at my company (or in my industry) for years now.
Ascissor
If so, then the apple wouldn't be falling far from the tree on that score.
goldeneagle
Congratulations to them.
But the amount of coverage this guy gets on media is surprising. The only reason I see is he’s son of a prime minister. In modern democracies dynastic politics is frowned upon but yes I am not Japanese so I won’t understand.