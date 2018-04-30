Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kono, Pompeo agree to maintain maximum pressure on N Korea

1 Comment
AMMAN

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed Monday to maintain maximum pressure on North Korea to propel the country into abandoning its nuclear weapons, Kono said following their talks in Amman.

The meeting in the Jordanian capital was the first between the Japanese and U.S. foreign chiefs since the former Central Intelligence Agency director assumed the post of secretary of state last Thursday.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced the meeting on Sunday. As Kono and Pompeo met in Jordan, Kono will cancel his planned trip to the United States in early May, government sources said.

Kono is also likely to cancel a trip to South Korea on Wednesday, the sources said.

As CIA chief, Pompeo made a secret visit to Pyongyang in early April and met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to lay the groundwork for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim.

Kono was also expected to hear from the secretary of state what stance North Korea is taking on the abductions of Japanese citizens by its agents in the 1970s and 1980s and how Trump will deal with the issue when he meets Kim.

Japan is keen to resolve the abduction issue and hopes that the current thaw in ties between the two Koreas, as highlighted in the recent North-South summit, as well as the upcoming U.S.-North Korean summit, could open the way to a breakthrough in the decades-old issue.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Please Kono, tell us all, what "pressure" can Japan bring on North Korea? You are stuck pulling at the coat tails of Pompeo and the US Gov in this case.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

