Kono announces bid to become next prime minister

Japan’s outspoken vaccination minister, Taro Kono, announced Friday that he is running to become the head of the governing party, who usually is chosen prime minister, and pledged to be reform-minded and gets things done.
Kono, 58, a Georgetown University graduate who is fluent in English, has many fans among younger people, with whom he communicates via social media, a rarity in Japanese politics. With nearly 2.4 million followers on Twitter, he says he will keep tweeting if elected prime minister.
“I will embrace your views and worries, share information with you, convey a solid message and work with you to overcome this crisis that we face,” Kono said at a packed news conference in Tokyo, referring to the pandemic.
Kono's declaration comes a week after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's sudden announcement that he will not seek another term as head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party in a Sept 29 vote. The winner is virtually certain to be elected prime minister by parliament because the party and its coalition partner hold a majority of seats.
Two other lawmakers have already declared their candidacies: centrist former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi, who shares former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s right-wing ideology and revisionist views on wartime history. She is seeking to become Japan’s first female leader.
Kono emphasized his achievements as vaccine minister, portraying himself as someone who gets things done, by tearing down bureaucratic barriers if necessary.
Kono, who is also administrative reform minister, was picked by Suga to lead the country's vaccination campaign in January before its rollout in mid-February, months behind other countries.
Within weeks, Kono was tasked with the ambitious goal of fully vaccinating all of the nation's elderly by the end of July, which he achieved by boosting the administration of doses to 1 million per day — another goal set by Suga.
Japan is now on par with the United States in terms of percentage of people who have received at least one shot, and will be in the “top class” among the Group of Seven industrialized nations by the end of September or early October, he said.
Kono has been open about his ambition to become prime minister, a position that members of his family neared but never achieved. His father, Yohei Kono, served as top government spokesman in a coalition government and his grandfather was deputy prime minister.
Kono is a liberal on social issues such as gender equality and diversity but hawkish on national security.
Kono, who has also served as foreign and defense ministers, said he will work with countries that share democratic values and oppose “unilateral" attempts by China to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas.
Some governing party lawmakers are cautious about Kono’s past support for a phasing out of nuclear energy. On Friday, he said restarting nuclear reactors would be unavoidable if fossil fuel reductions and increased use of renewable energy are not enough to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Suga, who became prime minister a year ago, has faced nosediving popularity over his government’s handling of the coronavirus, which many saw as slow and limited, and for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite widespread opposition due to health concerns.
Having a fresh leader is important for the Liberal Democrats as they seek to increase their popularity ahead of an upcoming general election that must be held by late November.
Kono was the most popular choice for prime minister in at least three recent public opinion polls, with former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba second and Kishida third. Takaichi, who is less well known, was lower in the rankings. Public popularity does not directly affect the selection of prime minister, who is elected by parliament from candidates presented by various parties.
13 Comments
Cricky
With nearly 2.4 million followers on Twitter, he says he will keep tweeting if elected prime minister….unless he blocks you.
He had a meeting yesterday with the sinister overlords, they must have given him the nod. Now with his soul now in jeopardy he will have to tow the line. On the bright side his pension will rock.
sf2k
That was a good tip toe around the nuclear lobby relegating them to second tier status if renewables are not enough. But if investments in renewables continue nuclear will forever be off the table. So nice way to encourage change based on conditions without blanket refusal
Good
Kono will win and retain the leadership position until at least 2030. He has the necessary skills for doing so.
More than ever Japan needs strong leadership ready to cooperate with the USA, Europe, and ASEAN to stand up to China and Russia.
And look forward to better relations with South Korea very soon. You read it here first.
blue
@sf2k
Basically Kono tiptoed around everything and anything but essentially changed his opinion about everything...Funnily enough, on 報道1930, when asked about Kono's political agenda and the man's very own "political color", a political analyst (Tazaki) said: I didn't know before and with Kono changing his opinion on everything now, I know even less now...
On my side, when talking about his energy so-called "politicies", I believe I got what he intended to say but Kono did actually constantly used the word 省エネ (sho-ene) or energy saving (energy) instead of 再生エネ (saisei-ene) renewable energy which is, of course, nonsense (I mean "energy-saving energy", WTF?)
Simian Lane
hopefully he can accelerate our exit out of this current covid garbage situation Japan finds itself in
Yubaru
JT backing kono here? He announced his bid to be the president of the LDP.
Yubaru
Kono couldnt give a straight answer on a number of questions asked to him, because he doesnt have them!
People better watch out for what they wish for, at least Kishida is giving concrete plans for his version why he wants the job as leader of the LDP.
sf2k
省エネ or energy saving energy is technically a thing, we'd call it CHP for combined heat and power or cogeneration. You can do a lot in industry that is making something right now but wasting the energy created. Given the mixed zoning in Japan that puts industry nearby instead of in far away zone, this is has a great potential for neighbourhoods and cities as the energy is already being made right now
sf2k
It may be by luck of his comments, politicians are certainly vague to be sure, but CHP removes the last 4km problem. The greatest loss in transmitting energy as it's scaled down to local voltage/amperage. If energy is more local then it can be converted on site and removes several steps (losses).
blue
@sf2k
Thanks for the explanations. Now with the info-dump that definitely makes sense but if this is really what Kono implied, I don't think it went across to those (like me) not familiar with the term vs details of the concept and did most likely result in viewers going: Eh, what? Say again...? in front of their TV sets.
Jayel
Please call me Minister Prime Kono Taro.
Michael Machida
Im not impressed.
sf2k
@blue
Yeah I can agree with that. Kono needs to provide more details to what he means but if it turns out to be a lot of things then CHP would fit into that. He has the advantage of adding it later and looking like a futurist so I can laugh at that too ;) My guess it that's it's political training to not be so specific while sounding like change
Cricky
So big change politically? A new Token PM who can’t do anything without the OK of Faction Leaders. What a waist of time and money. Might as well change Japans official designation to “The People’s Democratic Republic of Japan” and be done with the pretense.