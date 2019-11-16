LDP exec apologizes for calling typhoon damage 'so-so'

One of the most senior lawmakers of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday walked back remarks he made that damage to Japan caused by Typhoon Hagibis was "so-so."
Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the party, apologized and told reporters that the comment "was inappropriate if I caused misunderstanding to people affected by the disaster."
The massive typhoon, which made landfall on Japan's main island of Honshu on Saturday evening, has caused flooding and landslides in many areas, killing more than 70 people. At one point, more than 6 million people were advised to evacuate.
On Sunday, Nikai said at an emergency meeting of LDP executives that he believes the damage "was so-so compared with predictions," while acknowledging there was widespread damage. He later told reporters he never meant to imply that the damage was minor.
The comment immediately triggered criticism from opposition parties, and Abe was also grilled at a Diet session Tuesday.
"We would never consider the damage as being something that was tolerable. We're making every effort to address the situation," Abe said.© KYODO
Yubaru
What else is new? These arseholes as so removed from reality that a bomb could be dropped on their heads and they wouldn't feel a thing!
zatoizugoodo
The guy is right though, it was "so so" if you compare it to damage caused by storms in other parts of the world. Total annihilation occurred on island nations in the Caribbean and further north like the Bahamas. The Eastern Seaboard of the U.S. also regularly gets worse storms and damage.
Cricky
The big Suprise was reporters actually understanding his incoherent ramblings usually his comments are met with blank stares and a pow wow to see if anyone made sence of what he mumbled.
Akie
There is no apology needed, he has the freedom of expression, doesn't he ?
Bill Adams
I think all he was trying to say was that, terrible and tragic though it was, it could have been worse. Compare and contrast with the typhoon of 1958!!
I hate the way journalists try to always place the worst spin possible on what people in public life say, just so that they can jump down their throats and cause a bit of sales-boosting sensationalism.