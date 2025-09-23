LDP leadership candidates outline economic policies at joint news conference

From left, Takayuki Kobayashi, Toshimitsu Motegi, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi pose prior to a joint press conference by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election candidates at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The five candidates in the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on Oct 4 outlined some of their policies at a joint news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, one of the frontrunners in the ruling party leadership race, voiced eagerness to boost the issuance of deficit-covering government bonds if necessary to fund measures for Japan's economic growth.

The other four candidates expressed reluctance to sell more bonds to cover deficits, underscoring differences with Takaichi over how to shore up Japan's inflation-hit economy.

Noting that extra tax revenues should be used to grapple with elevated prices, Takaichi, 64, who aims to become Japan's first female prime minister, told a joint press conference, "If it cannot be helped, I think we will have to issue government bonds."

Takaichi, viewed by market participants as a fiscal dove unlike incumbent Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, has promised to bolster the economy through "responsible, aggressive and wise spending." Japan's fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies.

Campaigning for the LDP leadership race officially began Monday, with Takaichi, farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declaring their candidacies.

Hayashi said issuance of deficit-covering bonds should be restrained "in principle," while Koizumi pledged to secure fiscal credibility by steadily lowering the public debt ratio. Kobayashi and Motegi said such bonds should not be issued lightly.

In Japan, some populist parties that have gained momentum in recent national elections have pursued reducing or abolishing the consumption tax, arguing the revenue shortfall should be covered by issuing deficit-financing bonds.

Many government officials, however, have warned that continued issuance of deficit-financing bonds would weigh on Japan's public finances, increasing the risk of higher interest rates and heavier redemption burdens in the future.

While all contenders called for swiftly compiling economic steps to help tackle rising living costs, none were willing to introduce a system to allow married couples to use different surnames, a divisive issue for the LDP.

Koizumi, who in his previous bid for the party presidency last year called for a selective surname system, said Tuesday he still believes in the need to "broaden choices in life" but more efforts are required to build a consensus among the public and among the ruling and opposition parties.

At 44 years old, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, is the youngest of the five candidates and also seen as a frontrunner in the race.

The LDP leadership election was originally scheduled for 2027, but it was brought forward after Ishiba announced his intention earlier this month to resign to take responsibility for the ruling bloc's major setback in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

The next chief of the LDP is not assured of becoming prime minister as the ruling coalition with its junior partner, the Komeito party, lost control of the House of Representatives following the general election in October 2024 under Ishiba.

