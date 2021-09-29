Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Votes are counted during the Liberal Democrat Party leadership election in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Carl Court/Pool via AP
politics

Kishida wins 256 of 764 LDP 1st-round votes; Kono gets 255

3 Comments
TOKYO

A runoff vote will be held between former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and vaccination minister Taro Kono in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on Wednesday, with the winner set to become Japan's next prime minister.

None of the four candidates in the leadership election, including Sanae Takaichi, a former communications minister, and Seiko Noda, the party's executive acting secretary general, was able to win an outright majority of the 764 votes of LDP parliamentarians and rank-and-file members in the first round.

Kishida got 256 votes, one more than Kono who garnered 255.

"I've done what I should. I will now just wait for the verdict," Kono told reporters ahead of the vote.

Kishida said separately, "I am convinced of my victory."

Since the LDP-led coalition holds a majority in both chambers of parliament, whoever is elected the party president is set to be elected prime minister when an extraordinary Diet session starts Monday.

Voting by the party's 382 parliamentarians began in the afternoon while local LDP chapters counted ballots already cast by Tuesday among its 1.1 million rank-and-file members with voting rights.

In the first round of voting, LDP parliamentarians cast 382 votes and another 382 votes are allotted to the rank-and-file members. A runoff is held between the top two contenders if no candidate secures a majority.

In runoff voting, the lawmakers will cast the same number of votes, while the rank-and-file members' votes will be reduced to one for each of the LDP's 47 prefectural chapters, meaning Diet members have significantly more influence on the outcome.

The election came after Suga announced earlier this month that he is stepping down. His successor will be tasked with leading the ruling party, which is struggling to shore up an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also assuring the public they have leadership skills and accountability, qualities judged to be lacking in Suga.

Unlike past party elections, factional alliances are not playing a decisive role in picking the next leader, at least in the first round, allowing members to make their own choices. Some factions have already decided on who to vote for in a potential runoff.

Kono, seen as a reformist who has frequently topped media opinion polls on who is most fit to be prime minister, has attracted support from relatively young LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members.

He has promised to reform Japan's pension system and promote digitalization but was seen by some as having backed away from his previous stance of breaking free from nuclear power generation.

Kishida, who heads the LDP's liberal-leaning faction, has the backing of many veteran lawmakers and is making his second attempt at becoming party chief after being defeated by Suga last year.

Kishida has pledged to shift from the neoliberal policies of previous administrations and make sure ordinary people can enjoy the benefits of growth, but some view him as lacking broader public appeal.

Takaichi is backed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and is known for regularly visiting Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo where convicted war criminals and war dead are enshrined. She is supported by hawkish nationalists within the LDP.

She has named her policy mix "Sanaenomics," focusing on bold monetary easing and investment in crisis management and growth areas.

Noda, who is known as a liberal in the conservative party, has been struggling to attract support within the party beyond the 20 lawmakers who gave her the prerequisite endorsement needed to run in the election.

She has placed her priority on care for the vulnerable such as children and people with disabilities.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

How long will the next PM last?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Takaichi has effectively played the role of spoiler, splitting votes between Kono and Kishida...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow! I thought Kono-san had it bagged.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"Kishida has the backing of many veteran lawmakers"

This immediately makes me support Konno. Not that my vote would matter in any way though

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The 2 female candidates are kicked out immediately and by a margin, with the sole candidate with what comes the closest to a "social" program getting the lowest amount of votes. That's the LDP for ya...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKUOB8MN4Kc

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Oh dear

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This immediately makes me support Konno. Not that my vote would matter in any way though

Yeah but Kono is a taxman. That's a no for me.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Still pretending like Kono might not get it. Kawaiiiiiiiijii

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog