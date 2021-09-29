Kishida wins 256 of 764 LDP 1st-round votes; Kono gets 255

Votes are counted during the Liberal Democrat Party leadership election in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A runoff vote will be held between former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and vaccination minister Taro Kono in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on Wednesday, with the winner set to become Japan's next prime minister.

None of the four candidates in the leadership election, including Sanae Takaichi, a former communications minister, and Seiko Noda, the party's executive acting secretary general, was able to win an outright majority of the 764 votes of LDP parliamentarians and rank-and-file members in the first round.

Kishida got 256 votes, one more than Kono who garnered 255.

"I've done what I should. I will now just wait for the verdict," Kono told reporters ahead of the vote.

Kishida said separately, "I am convinced of my victory."

Since the LDP-led coalition holds a majority in both chambers of parliament, whoever is elected the party president is set to be elected prime minister when an extraordinary Diet session starts Monday.

Voting by the party's 382 parliamentarians began in the afternoon while local LDP chapters counted ballots already cast by Tuesday among its 1.1 million rank-and-file members with voting rights.

In the first round of voting, LDP parliamentarians cast 382 votes and another 382 votes are allotted to the rank-and-file members. A runoff is held between the top two contenders if no candidate secures a majority.

In runoff voting, the lawmakers will cast the same number of votes, while the rank-and-file members' votes will be reduced to one for each of the LDP's 47 prefectural chapters, meaning Diet members have significantly more influence on the outcome.

The election came after Suga announced earlier this month that he is stepping down. His successor will be tasked with leading the ruling party, which is struggling to shore up an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also assuring the public they have leadership skills and accountability, qualities judged to be lacking in Suga.

Unlike past party elections, factional alliances are not playing a decisive role in picking the next leader, at least in the first round, allowing members to make their own choices. Some factions have already decided on who to vote for in a potential runoff.

Kono, seen as a reformist who has frequently topped media opinion polls on who is most fit to be prime minister, has attracted support from relatively young LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members.

He has promised to reform Japan's pension system and promote digitalization but was seen by some as having backed away from his previous stance of breaking free from nuclear power generation.

Kishida, who heads the LDP's liberal-leaning faction, has the backing of many veteran lawmakers and is making his second attempt at becoming party chief after being defeated by Suga last year.

Kishida has pledged to shift from the neoliberal policies of previous administrations and make sure ordinary people can enjoy the benefits of growth, but some view him as lacking broader public appeal.

Takaichi is backed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and is known for regularly visiting Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo where convicted war criminals and war dead are enshrined. She is supported by hawkish nationalists within the LDP.

She has named her policy mix "Sanaenomics," focusing on bold monetary easing and investment in crisis management and growth areas.

Noda, who is known as a liberal in the conservative party, has been struggling to attract support within the party beyond the 20 lawmakers who gave her the prerequisite endorsement needed to run in the election.

She has placed her priority on care for the vulnerable such as children and people with disabilities.

