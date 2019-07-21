LDP on course to retain majority in upper house election; voter turnout 22.72% as of 4 p.m.

Japanese voters cast ballots Sunday in an upper house election, with Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc looking to protect its majority and keep on track plans to amend the country's pacifist constitution.
The 64-year-old Abe, who is on course to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister, is also hoping to shore up his mandate ahead of a crucial consumption tax hike later this year, along with trade negotiations with Washington.
Opinion polls suggest his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito are likely to win a majority, mostly due to a lackluster opposition.
Sunday's vote is for half the seats in the House of Councillors -- the less powerful upper house of parliament.
Voting began across the country at 7 a.m. with the outcome expected to become clear shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.
As of 4 p.m., voter turnout was 22.72 percent, according to the internal affairs ministry. But early voting hit a record 14 million by Friday, accounting for some 13 percent of the nation's eligible voters, according to the government.
"I support the current government because I see no alternative," said Yoshiko Iida, a 45-year-old beauty therapist.
"Opposition parties are woeful," she told AFP. "I don't want to leave power to them."
Susumu Rokkaku, an 85-year-old male pensioner, said: "I voted for an opposition candidate but whoever is elected, nothing will change. I have no expectations."
Abe's ruling coalition is forecast to win a solid majority of the 124 seats up for grabs, according to pre-election surveys.
The two parties control 70 seats in the half of the chamber that is not being contested, putting them on track to maintain their overall majority.
"Abe's strength is largely based on passive support resulting from disarray in the opposition camp and a lack of rivals," Shinichi Nishikawa, professor of political science at Meiji University in Tokyo, told AFP.
If he wins, Abe should be able to stay in power until November when he will break the record of the nation's longest-serving premiership held by Taro Katsura, a revered politician who served three times between 1901 and 1913.
During campaigns, Abe's ruling coalition has sought to win voter support for a rise in the nation's consumption tax to 10 percent later this year as part of efforts to ease swelling social security costs in the "ultra-aged" country.
Abe is hoping that his coalition and a loose group of conservatives from smaller opposition parties can grab a two-thirds majority in the upper house, giving him the support to move ahead with plans to amend the constitution's provisions on the military.
Abe vowed earlier this month to "clearly stipulate the role of the Self-Defence Forces in the constitution," which prohibits Japan from waging war and maintaining a military.
The provisions, imposed by the United States after World War II, are popular with the public at large, but reviled by nationalists like Abe, who see them as outdated and punitive.
Local media predict that forces in favour of revising the constitution, led by Abe's LDP, are likely to win close to 85 of the seats up for grabs, giving them a "super majority" in the chamber.
"Since the ruling coalition is widely expected to win the election, attention is now focused on whether the pro-revision forces can win a two-thirds majority," Nishikawa said.
However, any constitutional revision also requires approval in a national referendum.© 2019 AFP
yoshi
Mr Abe will win. But amendment of the Constitution will be still so far.
B.l. Sharma
LDP AND KOMEITO will get majority in the Upper House elections today. PM Abe will need one more term after 2o21 to complete his unfinished agenda.
JJ Jetplane
What are you doing Daddy? I’m filling out the paper to improve the lives of top businesses and top party leaders.
Does it improve our lives too daddy? It keeps our lives the same.
Kestrel
A cliffhanger.
Osaka_Doug
For me I have a sense the LDP will lose some members, and the opposition gain some. For those who have not voted. Get out and vote today
Cricky
What are you doing daddy?
Im ensuring you debt level will grow and your children will die in wars they have no business being in. But my parents voted for them and I'm sure one day they will do something positive for your children....after 70 odd years it's got to be positive at some stage.
See you latter I have some voluntary overwork to fulfill I could only visit if I promised to vote LDP by baby see you next year.
drlucifer
Apathetic population rather than lackluster opposition.
Lamilly
I'm not holding my breath
Simon Foston
Talk about damning with faint praise.
3RENSHO
I don't care about the election (no vote) but the photograph leading this article is wonderful!
PhantomAgent
This type of pre-conclusive article might discourage some (or young) voters to get out there and vote. Forgone conclusion, right? This is not true, there is still time. Get out there and matter!
yoshisan88
So nothing is gonna change in Japan. By the way, the little girl in the picture is so adorable!
PhantomAgent
yoshisan88, things won't change if people don't vote, Dear contributor! I sure you did.
For everyone else, there is still two hours, go out there and make a difference!
Spitfire
Agreed the little girl in the picture is cute.......but because of the LDP's spend,spend policy she is already nearly ¥9,000,000 in the hole because of the LDP'S prolificacy where handing taxpayer's cash to their brethren is concerned.
kwatt
Maybe LDP may win again, but LDP changes and loses its ruling power when Abe becomes one of just another lawmakers in 2 years. Because no one can be like Abe.
PhantomAgent
You just put down your wave/surf/skate board: you still have 50 mins to make a difference! You can still count!
PhantomAgent
englisc aspyrgend
Simon Foston, you beat me to it!
Agree about the picture, it is always good to take little children and show them, it makes it far more likely they will vote when they grow up. All in favour of that, the more people vote in elections the better and stronger democracy is.
If Abe wants to get his reforms through he will have to carefully word the changes so as to minimise the apparent change then he might be able to spin it through a referendum. Otherwise I suspect not.
Cricky
Too late as usual Abe might have a few years more to suck cash from all of us but he will retire with most of our cash. Then claim it's our fault for not having ¥20 million yen saved. Sorry Mr Abe you taxed me more then ¥20 million, small question where did all the money legally have to give you actually go?
PhantomAgent
PhantomAgent
PhantomAgent
PhantomAgent
ifd66
How exciting. Can't wait for the results....
PhantomAgent
