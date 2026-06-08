LDP seeks defense funding boost, citing 3.5% GDP benchmark

A Japan Ground Self Defense Force's Type 16 maneuver combat vehicle fires during an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday called for securing funding to transform the country's defense capabilities within five years, citing moves by other nations to raise defense spending to as much as 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.

The proposal stopped short of setting a specific spending target for Japan. Instead, it cited defense spending goals of 3.5 percent of GDP among NATO members and South Korea and 3 percent in Australia, urging Japan to demonstrate a clear commitment to self-defense.

The United States has urged its security partners publicly or behind the scenes to expand defense spending.

The move comes as Japan accelerates its defense buildup in response to a worsening security environment in East Asia, including China's military assertiveness and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The Japanese government in 2022 adopted a national security strategy calling for defense spending to reach 2 percent of GDP and for the acquisition of counterstrike capabilities, in a major policy shift under the pacifist postwar Constitution.

The LDP's proposal is expected to be submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi later this month as part of preparations to revise Japan's national security strategy and related defense documents.

The government plans to adopt the updated policies in December, following recommendations from a panel of experts expected this fall.

The LDP argues that "there are no countries that will support a nation lacking the resolve to defend itself."

The proposal does not mention revising Japan's three non-nuclear principles, despite Takaichi's interest in reviewing them, instead emphasizing the need to "further ensure the credibility of U.S. extended deterrence."

Takaichi, known for her hawkish national security stances, had raised concerns before taking office in October that the principle of not allowing nuclear weapons to be brought into Japan could undermine the effectiveness of the so-called U.S. nuclear umbrella.

First advocated in 1967, the three principles also include prohibiting Japan from possessing and producing nuclear weapons.

The LDP document also urges consideration of "next-generation propulsion systems" for submarines carrying long-range missiles, though it did not mention any specific ideas such as nuclear power.

It calls for stronger counterstrike capabilities and greater use of artificial intelligence and unmanned systems, reflecting what it describes as a new way of warfare.

The party also urges deploying radar systems and other assets to strengthen monitoring and response capabilities across the Pacific, where China has expanded its presence.

Drawing lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year, the proposal stresses the need to sustain military operations for years rather than months.

It also calls for legal measures to boost production at times of emergency, including a system under which the government would own defense manufacturing facilities while private companies operate them.

© KYODO