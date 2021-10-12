LDP seeks defense spending boost beyond 2% of GDP

Japan's ruling conservatives unveiled their campaign platform Tuesday, saying they would aim to boost defense spending, possibly even doubling it, to counter threats from China and North Korea.
The long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is campaigning to maintain its majority in parliament in Oct 31 elections.
It announced pledges on Tuesday including tackling the pandemic and working to boost the middle class.
The party, while not directly naming China, also promised to "seek responsible actions" over human rights issues related to the Uyghurs, Tibet, ethnic Mongolians and Hong Kong.
And it laid out longer-term policy goals including expanding Japan's defense budget beyond two percent of GDP, a ratio that would put it on par with members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the party said.
That would mark a departure from Japan's political tradition of capping defense spending below one percent of its GDP, which stands around $5 trillion.
The Japanese defense ministry is currently asking for around $50 billion for the coming fiscal year from April.
"We are demonstrating our resolve to defend the Japanese people's lives, property, territory, territorial waters, territorial airspace, sovereignty and national honor," Sanae Takaichi, the party's policy chief, told a press conference.
"We will offer policies that will result in firm diplomacy and stronger defense capacity," added Takaichi, a staunch nationalist.
The party said it would continue to press Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons, adding that Japan should, in the long term, boost deterrence including the ability to disable missiles from hostile nations.
The status of Japan's military is a sensitive issue as the post-war constitution limits it to a defensive role.
The LDP said it would continue efforts to revise the pacifist document to clarify the status of the military, though the party has struggled to win support for such a move.
Japan's military budget has been rising steadily but gradually for about a decade, and the defense ministry's latest request warns that "the security environment surrounding our country is increasingly severe".
Kishida officially replaced Yoshihide Suga as prime minister last week and has called for redistribution of wealth and corporate wage increases.
The soft-spoken politician is seen as a dovish centrist and served as foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, with a brief stint as the defense minister also in 2017.
The LDP is expected to retain a majority in parliament, with the opposition still weak and fragmented.© 2021 AFP
14 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
That's a huge amount of money. So much for the LDP's promises a few months ago of "fiscal responsibility." At least the Biden crew want to up their spending on infrastructure and social services.
Cricky
And who will man these “defence” machines? Recruiting is now below the needed levels required.But as the article suggests a constitutional change is the aim. Not just article 9, but sweeping changes including conscription. A seldom spoken about Nippon Kaigie focus. I have no problem with increasing defence spending but not / when at the cost of social services, infrastructure maintenance. And it’s ok to defend but what are they defending? A recourse poor country, a population that hasn’t had a wage rise in decades? A one party corrupt government. Make Japan worth defending first, then spend the money to defend what has been achieved.
blue
It announced pledges on Tuesday including tackling the pandemic and working to boost the middle class.
We're all still waiting to hear where the government will start planting magic money-trees to finance all this...And while they're at it, showing us their cunning plan would be nice.
"We are demonstrating our resolve to defend the Japanese people's lives, property, territory, territorial waters, territorial airspace, sovereignty and national honor," Sanae Takaichi, the party's policy chief, told a press conference.
"We will offer policies that will result in firm diplomacy and stronger defense capacity," added Takaichi, a staunch nationalist.
Not want to sound pushy, but (again) where is the money going to come from, what is going to be done with it and what is the overall plan?
The LDP is expected to retain a majority in parliament, with the opposition still weak and fragmented.
© 2021 AFP
I'm increasingly interested in knowing more about AFP as they seem to aim at out-besting Kyodo these days.
Cricky
Yesterday economic growth before tax changes (not giving the majority of tax payers some extra money). Today spend trillions extra on weapons. Can evil really be presented as so benign?
englisc aspyrgend
Given the overtly aggressive behaviour of China and the unstable lunatic regime in North Korea not to mention land grabbing opportunistic behaviour of Russia the perceived need to strengthen defence is understandable but affordability is an important factor.
Japan needs to have a clear plan of what it needs to defend against and how it will do that in conjunction with its allies and from that what equipment it needs/can afford.
Big Chungus
Probably a wise move.
Simon Foston
englisc aspyrgendToday 07:29 am JST
You can't expect Dad's Army to have much of a clue about that kind of thing.
Aly Rustom
kishida and his party are so full of crap.
First, its narrow the gap between rich and poor. Second its Oh we'll do that just as soon as we get the economy going. And now its we'll double our military spending.
They have 0 intention of doing anything to help the working class. 0
I really hope the Japanese people wake up and vote these muppets out of office
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Well. If we don't pretend like some of the above users of not knowing about N. Korea and the Kim family threatening Japan with Nuclear destruction, abduction, fire missiles over Japan.
Xi Emperor for Life trying to use force and bullying neighbors, Indian soldiers killed at the border, Taiwan being threatened daily, Japan threatened with Nuclear destruction.
Russia under Putin. Same country and leader who attacked Ukraine less then a decade and took Crimea by force. Still holds 4 Japanese Islands.
Why...... oh Why is Japan doing, Why oh Why is the narrative on JT, while Ignoring The Big Elephants in the Room and Their Aggressive Behavior for Decades Now.
Alfie Noakes
Well, the Afghan money spigot that sustained the American military industrial complex for the last 20 years has been switched off, so their money's got to come from somewhere. How wonderful that it'll come from our tax payments.
Fighto!
With the daily extreme warlike behaviour of Communist China - likely to start a war in the region within months - it is absolutely necessary to massively increase defense spending. Likewise, recruitment of JSDF members will need to be ramped up in the colleges and universities around Japan.
Japan cannot simply stand by passively as China takes Taiwan. What next then? Okinawa?
ReasonandWisdomNippon
You guys forgot to mentioned WWII and Japan's past mistakes.
Slacking on your job and duties....
Dango bong
love the "diversity" in this country. it is wonderful
klausdorth
"Back to the past" ..... that's what it looks more and more.
A feudal system with LDP folks governing.
Spending and wasting money when and where ever they can.
Trying to display power, the way some of their neighboring countries do.
Of course there is nothing else to expect with people like Takaichi and alike at the top.