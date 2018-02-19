Mayor who threatened to kill reporter tenders resignation

A mayor in western Japan tendered his resignation Monday after drawing criticism over his comment to a reporter that "I'll kill you" last month, a local assembly chairman said.
Takeshi Imamura, the mayor of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, turned in his resignation to assembly chairman Masatake Tanaka, cutting short his initial plan to remain as mayor until his current term ends in May.
Imamura, in his first four-year-term, said in a New Year ceremony Jan. 4 he will not run in the mayoral election slated for April.
The 45-year-old, known for his hard-line stance toward news organizations he considers "biased," made the remark to a reporter from the national daily Yomiuri Shimbun when the reporter approached him after the ceremony to confirm his intent.
The mayor admitted his remark amounted to "verbal abuse" after the daily lodged a protest, but he still called the reporter "a pervert" for entering his private property when visiting his home.
The mayor has said he made the comment "I'll kill you" because he received no apology from the "trespassing" reporter.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Alfie Noakes
The Daily Yomiuri a "biased" news organization? Unbelievable! Their 70-year support for the LDP, nuclear power and historical revisionism has always seemed the very essence of fair and balanced reporting to me.
dcog9065
Good riddance. Anyone threatening the media should go. The morons in America can learn a lot from this resignation
Aly Rustom
Exactly. I used to read the daily yomiuri when I first got to Japan, then stopped because it was just too extreme for me.
how do you NOT enter someone's private property when visiting their home? I thought both were the same thing..
Pukey2
I can't think of any national newspaper that's not extreme (in the right wing sense), apart from Asahi Shimbun.
Dukeleto
Finally!
Madden
Imagine if such things happened in the States! Half of the Trump administration would have been long gone.
Aly Rustom
Fair enough. Point taken, but I still think Yomiuri is more right than most
Aly Rustom
right wing, I mean