Mayor who threatened to kill reporter tenders resignation

A mayor in western Japan tendered his resignation Monday after drawing criticism over his comment to a reporter that "I'll kill you" last month, a local assembly chairman said.

Takeshi Imamura, the mayor of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, turned in his resignation to assembly chairman Masatake Tanaka, cutting short his initial plan to remain as mayor until his current term ends in May.

Imamura, in his first four-year-term, said in a New Year ceremony Jan. 4 he will not run in the mayoral election slated for April.

The 45-year-old, known for his hard-line stance toward news organizations he considers "biased," made the remark to a reporter from the national daily Yomiuri Shimbun when the reporter approached him after the ceremony to confirm his intent.

The mayor admitted his remark amounted to "verbal abuse" after the daily lodged a protest, but he still called the reporter "a pervert" for entering his private property when visiting his home.

The mayor has said he made the comment "I'll kill you" because he received no apology from the "trespassing" reporter.

