Minister apologizes after saying he is glad 2011 quake happened where it did

Japan's disaster reconstruction minister indicated Tuesday night that he is ready to resign following his latest remark about the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, a source close to the ruling coalition said.

"It's a good thing it was over there in the Tohoku (northeast)," Masahiro Imamura said earlier in the day at a function in Tokyo for a faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, his second gaffe this month about the disaster.

"If it had been close to the greater Tokyo area, there would have been vast, enormous damage," he said.

The disaster left 15,893 people dead, with 2,553 still listed as missing, according to the latest tally by the National Police Agency.

Imamura retracted the remark immediately afterward, telling reporters he was sorry for "adding to concern."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, attending the same function, offered "an apology as prime minister" for Imamura's "extremely inappropriate remark that was hurtful to people from the northeast (of Japan)."

Imamura's latest blunder prompted the main opposition Democratic Party to repeat its call for him to step down.

"The remark was unbecoming of a disaster reconstruction minister," Tetsuro Fukuyama of the Democratic Party said Tuesday.

"There's nothing for him to do but resign immediately. Prime Minister Abe should replace him at once," Fukuyama told reporters.

The furor over a remark he made earlier this month about people displaced by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster triggered by the quake prompted Abe to come to his defense.

Imamura had told a press conference on April 4 that people yet to return to areas of Fukushima deemed safe to live in are "responsible for themselves," then shouted at the reporter whose question prompted the remark to "get out."

He later apologized and retracted his remark. Imamura, a native of Saga Prefecture in southwestern Japan, has been in his post since a Cabinet reshuffle in August last year.

