Ministers Kishi, Nishimura visit Yasukuni Shrine

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Friday visited Yasukuni Shrine, seen by Japan's neighbors as a symbol of its past militarism.

The visit by members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet to the Shinto shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with more than 2.4 million war dead, comes ahead of the 76th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II on Sunday.

Suga has not said whether he plans to visit Yasukuni in person to mark the anniversary, with no sitting prime minister having done so since Shinzo Abe in December 2013. That trip drew a sharp backlash from China and South Korea and was also criticized by the United States.

Nishimura said he made an offering, paid for out of his own pocket, as a member of the House of Representatives.

"I prayed for those who passed away in the war to rest in peace. Japan's prosperity was built on their sacrifice. I vowed to continue pushing Japan forward on its postwar path as a pacifist state, and to never allow the horrors of war to come upon us again," he told reporters.

Abe was still prime minister at the date of last year's anniversary and four of his cabinet ministers visited the shrine, including Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday both he and Suga will "make an appropriate decision" on whether to visit this year.

No cabinet members went to the shrine during its biannual festivals last October or in April after Suga took office in September last year.

Established in 1869 to commemorate those that gave their lives for Japan, Yasukuni in 1978 added wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo and other convicted war criminals to the war dead enshrined there.

© KYODO