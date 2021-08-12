Ministers Kishi, Nishimura visit Yasukuni Shrine

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Friday visited Yasukuni Shrine, seen by Japan's neighbors as a symbol of its past militarism.
The visit by members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet to the Shinto shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with more than 2.4 million war dead, comes ahead of the 76th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II on Sunday.
Suga has not said whether he plans to visit Yasukuni in person to mark the anniversary, with no sitting prime minister having done so since Shinzo Abe in December 2013. That trip drew a sharp backlash from China and South Korea and was also criticized by the United States.
Nishimura said he made an offering, paid for out of his own pocket, as a member of the House of Representatives.
"I prayed for those who passed away in the war to rest in peace. Japan's prosperity was built on their sacrifice. I vowed to continue pushing Japan forward on its postwar path as a pacifist state, and to never allow the horrors of war to come upon us again," he told reporters.
Abe was still prime minister at the date of last year's anniversary and four of his cabinet ministers visited the shrine, including Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday both he and Suga will "make an appropriate decision" on whether to visit this year.
No cabinet members went to the shrine during its biannual festivals last October or in April after Suga took office in September last year.
Established in 1869 to commemorate those that gave their lives for Japan, Yasukuni in 1978 added wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo and other convicted war criminals to the war dead enshrined there.© KYODO
JTLurker
Chicken Hawk like his brother so not a shock.
smithinjapan
""I prayed for those who passed away in the war to rest in peace."
If they hadn't started it -- many of them war criminals -- they wouldn't have died from it.
"Japan's prosperity was built on their sacrifice."
Actually, it was built on labor trafficking kidnapped from neighboring nations, and on the backs of POWs.
But, hey, who'd expect people going to pray to war criminals -- some of whom are their grandparents (at least in a few politicians' case, like Abe) to acknowledge or care about that anyway?
moonbloom
Oh how wonderful, Kishi Nobuo keeping the flame of his class A war criminal grandfather US-supported Kishi Nobusuke alive and well.
From his post as Minister of Defense Nobu can continue to antagonize other countries in the region and thereby stimulate the 'need' to purchase more arms, draining even more money from the public coffers into his pockets and his cronies.
Normal citizens in need (i.e. afflicted with corona) can self-isolate at home and hope for the best, minimal resources will be used for them.
Lovecrafting
Praying to get Covid cases down? no..
Praying to win the next elections despite the roaring failure of their mismanagement ? Sounds like it. They need the help of the gods to survive now.
ShinkansenCaboose
I would think it would be wonderful if thousands upon thousands would visit the shrine at the same time and chant, No More War.
LotusKobe
The LDP mind-set.
dagon
"I prayed for those who passed away in the war to rest in peace. Japan's prosperity was built on their sacrifice. I vowed to continue pushing Japan forward on its postwar path as a pacifist state, and to never allow the horrors of war to come upon us again," he told reporters.
I have heard this rationalization before. Isn't it saying that the failure of the efforts of the living militarists, and the failure of the intentions of those who sacrificed their lives , is what led Japan to its' postwar prosperity and pacifism? So they are honoring misguided intentions and horrific failure of those plans of the people enshrined; resulting in a propitious result that more closely followed the ideas of the opponents of militarism?
Yubaru
Best to not give this any "space" and ignore them! They keep going because they get media coverage.
Take out the coverage, and see how fast they stop going!
noriahojanen
Aside from the shrine controversy, isn't it essential to do it right now under the SOE? Their elitist behaviors mislead the public to play down the corona impact (or to feel unfairly treated due to exceptionalism; Minister Nishiura is warning people "not to move").
OssanAmerica
Stupid thing to be doing while telling everyone to stay put.
marcelito
Nishimura is in charge of the Covid response. Please tell all of us average folk again how we should not be going out for " non essential outings " you hypocrite.