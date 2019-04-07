Mixed results for LDP; 'Osaka metropolis' advocates win gubernatorial, mayoral races

New Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, left, shakes hands with new Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura on Sunday night. The two men had swapped candidacies for the election.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party won the key gubernatorial election in Hokkaido on Sunday but saw significant intraparty divisions appear in other local races which could bode ill for the upper house election this summer.

The LDP's traditional support bases were not united behind a single candidate in some prefectures, including Fukuoka where a contender supported by Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso lost his bid.

"Our victory in Hokkaido was big," LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters, referring to the only race among Sunday's 11 gubernatorial elections that pitted a candidate backed by the ruling bloc of the LDP and Komeito against a unified candidate for opposition parties.

But Nikai also said the result in Fukuoka was severe. "By reflecting on the outcome, we hope to move toward the upper house election while keeping the party united."

In Hokkaido, Naomichi Suzuki, a 38-year-old former mayor of Yubari endorsed by the ruling bloc, defeated former lower house member Tomohiro Ishikawa, 45, backed by opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

"I'm determined to open a new vibrant era for Hokkaido," Suzuki, who will become the country's youngest governor when he takes office, told supporters.

Following their defeat in Hokkaido, opposition party leaders say they will review their strategies before a series of elections to follow.

"It's unfortunate we came up short (of a win) and we didn't do enough," Akira Nagatsuma, the election chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The first round of nationwide elections came only days after a deputy land minister resigned to take responsibility for remarks he made that special treatment was given over a road project to please Abe and Aso, adding to a series of gaffes and scandals involving ruling lawmakers since Abe took office in 2012.

In Fukuoka, Aso's home constituency, the LDP was not united in the gubernatorial race due to a personal feud between the deputy prime minister and incumbent Hiroshi Ogawa.

Ogawa, 69, won a third term without official endorsement from the LDP, defeating two other candidates including Kazuhisa Takeuchi, 47, backed by the party and Aso.

"It's disappointing we failed to have our candidate elected, and we apologize for not having been able to live up to your expectations," Aso told supporters in Fukuoka.

Elections were also held to pick six mayors as well as assembly members in 41 out of the country's 47 prefectures and 17 major cities.

The LDP also lost in the Osaka gubernatorial and mayoral races. A political group pressing for restructuring the western Japan city into a metropolis like Tokyo to seek more efficient governance gained momentum by winning the elections.

Osaka Ishin no Kai, which has been struggling to rekindle the plan after a referendum rejected it in 2015, saw its head and former governor, 55-year-old Ichiro Matsui, elected new mayor and its policy chief and former mayor, 43-year-old Hirofumi Yoshimura, elected as governor.

Calling another referendum would require approvals from both prefectural and municipal assemblies, which also came up for election Sunday.

Shimane was another race symbolic of a crack among the local LDP support base that used to elect Noboru Takeshita, who was the first Japanese prime minister in the Heisei era and former LDP heavyweight Mikio Aoki.

In a battle between former Fire and Disaster Management Agency officials, 49-year-old Tatsuya Maruyama, who garnered support from relatively young LDP prefectural assembly members, defeated Seiji Oba, 59, backed by the local LDP chapter led by Takeshita's younger brother.

In other prefectures where LDP divisions were evident, an LDP-endorsed newcomer won in Fukui while an incumbent supported by the local chapters of the ruling bloc won his bid to become Tokushima governor.

Incumbents supported by both the ruling coalition and some opposition parties won in the Kanagawa, Nara, Tottori and Oita gubernatorial races. In Mie, central Japan, an incumbent backed by the ruling bloc beat a candidate supported by the Japanese Communist Party.

Revitalizing regional economies and stemming population declines were among the major issues in the elections as rural areas are seen as benefiting less from the "Abenomics" policy mix undertaken by the prime minister.

Abe is expected to keep his focus on the economy in the run-up to the House of Councillors election in July, preparing to mitigate impact from the planned consumption tax hike in October from 8 percent to 10 percent.

Recent data have indicated the country has already entered a recessionary phase rather than marking its longest growth streak since the end of World War II, as previously believed.

Abe will also seek to strengthen party unity while facing grilling during the ongoing Diet session by opposition parties over the controversial remarks by the former deputy land minister during campaigning for the Fukuoka governor race.

Ichiro Tsukada told a gathering of supporters he had made a special decision on a road project linking the constituencies of Abe and Aso without the two leaders specifically asking him to do so. Tsukada later retracted the comment, saying the story was not true.

Local elections are held simultaneously every four years to cut costs and boost voter turnout. Japan will have another round of simultaneous local elections on April 21 to pick mayors and assembly members in Tokyo wards, smaller cities, towns and villages that will coincide with two House of Representatives' by-elections in Osaka and Okinawa prefectures.

© KYODO