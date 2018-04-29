Moon says N Korean leader wants to normalize ties with Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed readiness to have dialogue with Japan during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae In, the presidential office said Sunday, with Tokyo eager to resolve the issue of Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese nationals.
After Moon told Kim during their Friday meeting that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is ready to talk with North Korea, Kim responded by saying the North is also ready to do so, the South's presidential office said.
With North Korea's recent turn to diplomacy, Tokyo is expected to try to arrange talks with Pyongyang in a bid to resolve the long-standing issue of abductions of Japanese by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s.
Abe, meanwhile, said in Tokyo that Moon discussed the abductions during Friday's historic summit between Moon and Kim.
Abe told reporters following telephone talks with Moon earlier Sunday that he "would like to thank (the South Korean president) for his sincerity" in taking up the abduction issue as promised.
Abe also said Moon conveyed to Kim the Japanese prime minister's ideas about the issue as well as relations between Tokyo and Pyongyang. But Abe declined to comment on how Kim had reportedly responded.
"At this stage, I cannot give details," Abe said. Resolving the abduction issue is a priority for his government.
Tokyo officially recognizes 17 people as having been kidnapped by the North. Five of them were returned in 2002, but North Korea insists eight have died and the other four never entered its territory.
The telephone talks were held for Moon to personally brief Abe on the inter-Korean summit on Friday, in which Moon and Kim agreed to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and seek a formal end to the 1950-1953 Korean War by the year's end.
Abe said he told Moon he appreciates the fact that the vision of a "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula was included in the declaration issued after the summit.
The Japanese and South Korean leaders agreed to cooperate so the North will take concrete actions toward denuclearization, Abe said.
The two leaders also confirmed that the inter-Korean summit was "held in line with policies decided" in negotiations involving the two countries and the United States, he said.
Following the telephone talks, Abe met with Suh Hoon, director of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, who visited Tokyo to brief Abe on the landmark summit.
Suh told reporters following the meeting that he agreed with Abe that "the international community must cooperate so (denuclearization pledged by the North) can move to the implementation stage."© KYODO
Alex80
I know that Japan haters will dislike this news, but this kind of news, that show how all the countries are actually working together someway, makes these summits more believable to me. We can't know what there's behind the scenes, but maybe (maybe) this time we could get at least some kind of stability in the peninsula for a longer time.
zichi
What would "normalize" mean for Japan.
Denuclearization of Korea. The removal of all atomic bombs. The permanent shut down of the reactors producing uranium and plutonium. The ending of missile testing over Japan. Probably the ending of missiles but Japan would probably have to do the same. The removal of all chemical agents and nerves gas. Official end to the Korean War.
Then there's the difficult and impossible situation with the Japanese people abducted.
What will Japan give in return?
Alex80
@Denuclearization of North Korea isn't something that only Japan is asking. It's the main reason why there are these bilater summits in the first place. What could Japan give to North Korea? The same things Japan gave to China and South Korea, after normalization of the relationship with those Countries, that at time were still very poor, happened some decades ago: financial assistance.
Alex80
My post was clearly for @zichi.
Everything you listed like wanted from Japan, it's something that the international community wants, not only Japan. The only Japanese problem in your list is the Japanese people abducted.
Alex80
at time were still very poor
at that time were still very poor*
Fixed.
Mizuame
What will Japan give in return?
Japan would provide assistance to compensate for suffering up to August 1945. But there is no need to pay for N. Korea undoing its bad behavior on abductions.
zichi
@Alex80
if you actually want to address a poster better to start your comment with their name.
"Denuclearization" probably means different contents to different countries. Does not mean the same for all. We have North Korea, South Korea (they are the two main players), China, Russia, America and Japan.
I don't believe at this point North Korea would just give up all of its nuclear weapons without something substantial in return from South Korea, America and Japan.
There's would be the ultimate aim of a united democratic Korea with no nuclear weapons and no presence of any US military. That is unlikely to happen in the immediate future. A united Korean could only happen if it was financed by America, China, South Korea and Japan. The burden for South Korea would be too great.
I would not be surprised if North Korea wants to keep the atomic weapon it has but develop no more. I also think both China and Russia would agree to that.
I can have a better idea what Japan wants from North Korea since I live here in the country. I can't know what North Korea would expect in return. We will have to wait at least until after the Kim-Trump summit and then the Kim-Abe summit.
Having a country like NK with atomic bombs, drones capable of delivering chemical agents and nerve gas, and the testing of missiles are all major problems for Japan and not just the abductees.
I don't think the progress will be a fast one because the devil is in the detail.