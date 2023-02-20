N Korea fires 2 more missiles; Japan calls for U.N. Security Council meeting

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan on Monday in its second weapons test in three days that drew quick condemnation from its rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
The weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North Korea's threats to take an unprecedentedly strong response to U.S.-South Korean military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. Some experts say North Korea could use a new testing spree to expand its arsenal and intends eventually to use its boosted capability as leverage in negotiations with the United States.
South Korea's military said it detected the two missile launches from a western coastal town, just north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on Monday morning. Japan said both missiles landed in the waters outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone between the Korean Peninsula and Japan and that no damage involving aircraft and vessels in the area was reported.
According to Japanese and South Korean assessments, the North Korean missiles flew at a maximum altitude of 50-100 kilometers (30-60 miles) and a distance of 340-400 kilometers.
South Korea's military said North Korea's repeated missile launches are "a grave provocation" that undermine international peace. Japan condemned the launches as violations to the U.N. Security Council resolutions and a threat to the peace and safety of Japan and the international society.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Monday that Japan is requesting an emergency security council meeting in response to North Korea's launches. "We must deepen Japan-U.S. and Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation," Kishida said.
An initial security council briefing led by Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Khaled Khiari was set for later Monday.
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the missile launches highlight "the destabilizing impact" of North Korea's unlawful weapons programs. It said the U.S. commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan "remain ironclad."
North Korea's state media said long-range artillery units on its western coast fired two rounds Monday morning cross-country toward the eastern waters, possibly referring to the same activity its neighbors said were missile launches. The official Korean Central News Agency said the North Korean artillery rounds simulated strikes on targets up to 395 kilometers (245 miles) away.
The North said the launches involved its new 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher system that could be armed with "tactical" nuclear weapons for battlefield use. Some experts viewed the weapons system as a short-range ballistic missile.
"The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the U.S. forces' action character," Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement carried by state media. "We are well aware of the movement of U.S. forces' strategic strike means, (which are) recently getting brisk around the Korean Peninsula."
Calling the United States "the worst maniacs," she threatened to take unspecified "corresponding counteraction" in response to the future moves by the U.S. military.
She could be referring to the U.S. flyover of B-1B long-range, supersonic bombers on Sunday for separate training with South Korea and Japan. The B-1B deployment came as response to North Korea's launch Saturday of the Hwasong-15 ICBM off its east coast in the country's first missile test since Jan. 1.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, "It is obvious that North Korea is pursuing the practical application of ICBM-class ballistic missiles." He noted North Korea may escalate provocations, including more missile launches and nuclear tests, and stressed the need for close cooperation with Washington and Seoul.
North Korea is extremely sensitive to the deployment of B-1B bombers, which can carry a huge payload of conventional weapons.
North Korea's state media said Sunday the ICBM test was meant to further bolster its "fatal" nuclear attack capacity and verify the weapon's reliability and the combat readiness of the country's nuclear force. In her earlier statement Sunday, Kim Yo Jong threatened to take additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.
North Korea has steadfastly slammed regular South Korea-U.S. military drills as a practice for a northward invasion, though the allies say their exercises are defensive in nature. Some observers say North Korea often uses its rivals' drills as a pretext to hone and perfect its weapons systems.
The South Korean and U.S. militaries plan to hold a table-top exercise this week to hone a joint response to a potential use of nuclear weapons by North Korea. The allies are also to conduct another joint computer simulated exercise and field training in March.
Hours after Monday's launches, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Seoul placed unilateral sanctions on four individuals and five institutions it said were involved in illicit activities supporting the North's nuclear arms development and evasion of sanctions. While South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's government has so far placed sanctions on 31 individuals and 35 organizations for supporting the North's nuclear ambitions, such steps are seen as mostly symbolic considering the lack of business activities between the rivals.
North Korea has claimed to have missiles capable of striking both the U.S. mainland and South Korea with nuclear weapons, but many foreign experts have said North Korea still has some key remaining technologies to master, such as shrinking the warheads small enough to be mounted on missiles and ensuring those warheads survive atmospheric reentry.
In her statement Monday, Kim Yo Jong reiterated that North Korea has reentry vehicle technology. She also hit back at South Korean experts who questioned whether North Korea's ICBMs would be functional in real-war situations.
Kim Yo Jong insisted that the nine hours of launch preparation time after her brother Kim Jong Un ordered it included sealing the launch site and evacuating people, and was not long because of shortcomings of the missile system itself.
North Korea set an annual record in 2022 with the launch of more than 70 missiles. North Korea has said many of those weapons tests were a warning over previous U.S.-South Korean military drills. It also passed a law that allows it to use nuclear weapons preemptively in a broad range of scenarios.
Kim Jong Un entered 2023 with a call for an "exponential increase" of the country's nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons targeting South Korea and the development of more advanced ICBMs targeting the U.S.
Associated Press Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
33 Comments
Mark
""North Korea's state media said Sunday the ICBM test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity and verify the weapon’s reliability and the combat readiness.""
What ""Combat Readiness"" ???
I a war breaks out with the north all what little kim and his sister need are LOTS BUNKERS, there will be NO combat.
Michael Machida
Lil Kim is just playing big boy. Ha, ha, ... Big Boy!
K3PO
That's pretty mild, so Yojong Kim must be mellowing.
Dango bong
they must need food or something. they do this to get attention when they need a handout. NK is the beggar of the world
Carl N Jpn Gcjp
The North is pouting because Ukraine and Russia are getting all the attention along with Chinese Balloons and Kim feels so left out that he has to do something to gain International Attention.
lincolnman
Some posters here get upset that the US uses $200K missiles to down a balloon - I think the US can afford that....
But consider how many missiles KJU has sent into open ocean - destroying nothing but a few shrimp... What is the dollar cost of all those missiles?
This, in a country that just cut its food distribution to its soldiers - who get priority for food - while everyday citizens go starving...
It's not a country - it's nothing but a death cult...
Madverts
Still loving seeing the majestic Bone up there after all these years, keeping fatty norkenfürer rocket man in his place!
Rodney
Over 100,000 USA/NATO missiles have been fired in Ukraine and at Russia, but none of them landed in the sea with no damage to life or infrastructure.
Rodney
sidewinder missiles cost $400K. A single hot meal for a homeless US veteran costs about $2. I guess it is about priorities.
stormcrow
North Korea along with its good buddies Russia and China trying to scare the hell out of their peaceful neighbors. They all three deserve each other.
lincolnman
Not the less sophisticated versions used for balloons...
And how much are Russian conscripts piled high in heaps by the side of the road in Ukraine being paid - when they were alive?
starpunk
'HEY! Looka me! Looka me! Looka MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.......!!! LOOKY LOOKY LOOKY KOOKY KOOKY KOOKY!!!!'
ジョージ
Okay.
ian
Those are weapons tests but if it makes you happy to think they are just throwing away money and missiles for nothing I guess good for you
japancat
The first rule of any kind of combat is..........Never under estimate your enemy !
Algernon LaCroix
cenobite
Repeat news reel warning. Not a criticism of the media, but the stale, stale politics which dictate we get missile launch news every week, apology’s demands from South Korea each week, etc., etc,,
mrtinjp
Most of the N Korean missile launches are in response to the S Korean missile launches, the latter is not reported.. as that does not suit the narrative.
deanzaZZR
The last remaining Stalinist regime in the world would be more entertaining if they didn't have nukes.
Nemo
Indeed!
How many tons of grain could DORK have purchased on the open market for its starving population for each of these missile launches?
Fun Fact: The DORK army has had its daily rations cut for the first time since 2000.
But Fattie and his fat kid made a show of enjoying icecream on camera. In the winter.
Priorities indeed.
Three goals
Mr Kim please note there are other bigger problems world citizens are more concerned about than North Korea. There is the Ukraine war, inflation and the potential of a world wide recession. Your attempts to get attention are not working.
ian
That's funny comment under an article that shows it's working
Fredrik
I guess that means inside North Korea's EEZ? Then why not be honest about that? North Korea's EEZ is mainly on the east coast. In other words, all tests they perform will fly towards Japan. That does not mean they are provoking Japan.
We all know that this lady is using strong words, and the west knows that this means additional tests inside North Korea's EEZ. In other words, they mean nothing. Though, she is a politician, and as all politicians, she is trying to impress the people in her country.
WilliB
Just the usual Kabuki show. ("Look at us, we are crazy and dangerous. Give us attention and money.") How this can make headlines is beyond me.
Eastman
action-reaction.
yes it still works.
rcch
Beautiful.
Mr Kipling
This is the standard NK response to aggressive South Korea and US war games. Nothing new...move on.
Samit Basu
@Fredrik
North Korean EEZ definition is different from Japan's EEZ claim; North Korean EEZ, the one that's actually in effect, lies much further toward to Eastward due to Korean ownership of the Liancourt Rocks.
This is the actual EEZ in effect.
https://media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com/image/upload/newscms/2017_19/1999436/2017-05-14t023525z_1683106724_rc15f5e66e20_rtrmadp_3_northkorea-missiles.jpg
Japan is the least powerful country among the countries surrounding North Korea; Russia(North Korea's only ally), China, ROK(A military superpower and 4th largest arms exporter in the world), and Japan, the weakest pacifist country.
Launching missiles toward Japan is least risky from North Korea's perspective. This is why they are launching missiles toward Japan.
Samit Basu
Anyhow, nothing will be agreed at the security council, especially with Russia now dependent on North Korean 152mm artillery shell and rockets supplies to fight Ukraine War.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/05/us/politics/russia-north-korea-artillery.html
Alan Bogglesworth
If they keep letting it go on, they'll be calling a security council once N Korea's fully developed nuclear arsenal is locked, loaded and aimed at all major enemy cities, then it will be a fun game of chicken.
Probably a good idea to do something proactive about N Korea?
Boy Next Door
It may be the best tactic by the West for the North to empty their missile arsenal. Do more drills, and they fire more.
elephant200
Nothing will happen, we all know that!
dagon
Unfortunate terrorization of Seoul commuters.
But unfortunately Kim Yo Jong continues to be one of the hottest evil dictatoresses on the planet.