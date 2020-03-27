N Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward Sea of Japan

North Korea on Sunday fired two "unidentified projectiles" into the sea off its east coast, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South's military joint chiefs of staff.
The projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, were fired toward the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the report said, adding that additional details were not immediately available from military officials.
It was the fourth round of such launches this month by Pyongyang, as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic -- and as a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drags on.
A little over a week ago, the nuclear-armed North fired what were believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles.
A day later, North Korean state media announced that U.S. President Donald Trump had sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un detailing a plan to develop ties.
The report cited Kim's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong, who warned that the apparently good personal relationship between the two leaders would not be enough to kickstart broader relations.
"In the letter, he... explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S. and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work," an apparent reference to the coronavirus pandemic, she said in the statement reported by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
A senior U.S. administration official confirmed Trump had sent a letter to Kim, "consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic".
Analysts say the North has been continuing to refine its weapons capabilities more than a year after a summit between Kim and Trump broke down in Hanoi.
The deadlock is over sanctions relief and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return.
Pyongyang is under multiple sets of United Nations, U.S. and other sanctions over its weapons programs.
The North set for Washington a unilateral end-2019 deadline to offer fresh concessions, and in late December, Kim declared his country no longer considered itself bound by moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.© 2020 AFP
18 Comments
Wolfpack
And still no one is paying attention to Kim.
KariHaruka
Another toddler tantrum from NK.....
gogogo
His way of asking for help, no one is listening Kim, everyone is busy with their own issues.
oldman_13
Sigh, like a broken record trying to be P.C. It is only known as the "East Sea" to the ignoramuses who stubbornly refuse to acknowledge that the Sea of Japan is the correct name, both in terms of geography as well as history.
Anyhow, no word from South Korea yet? No "regrets?"
since1981
What does the pic have to do with the story? Do I sense that the intent is to blame Trump for this too? Remember, Little Kim has been lobbing missiles long before Trump. And remember that Little Kim's arsenal was built during the Obama Administration.
YuriOtani
It is also a good way to get rid of not wanted missiles.
zichi
Chairman Kim working hard to remind everyone he's still there.
Fighto!
This is a coward act by Tiny Kim. Threaten the region when all neighbors are already terrified in an unprecedented crisis. The world wont forget this, Tiny Kim.
Mark
Fireworks again, may be this virus will help solve the N.K issue.
TrevorPeace
Trump just put Kim's people on the line.
Bob Kunihiro
Just shoot it down and send it back to NK. And while you’re at it, take the idiot, Kim out of his miserable life.
raincloud
I love the ominous juxtaposition of the cute pic of Kim arm wrestling with Trump.
raincloud
I don't know who looks more pitiful, Trump or Kim.
SaikoPhysco
A child crying for attention.
BigYen
In the photo I see two children crying for attention.
Jay
It’s just sad to see this ahole doing his thing when the world is fixing itself. If this fatpig wants peace, instead of lunching missiles, why not lunch some kind of medical supplies to your neighboring countries so that the virus won’t get to you? Oh I forgot this pig is a spoiled kid.
geronimo2006
I think NK might actually be trying to get the attention of China rather than the U.S with these launches. They are the only country in a position and possibly willing to give significant support and aid to NK in times like these. It probably can't cope with it's own epidemic that it's been trying to hide and is becoming desperate. Food might running out too.
TheLongTermer
I expected this, and Russia has been quite but I suspect something from that side as well. Touchy feely is not how these people operate; this virus has exposed a vulnerability in defenses. You can bet there will be a vaccine that covers the spectrum or else...just a matter of time before these and other actors are up to no good.