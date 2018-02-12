N Korea using Olympics to drive wedge between U.S., Japan, S Korea

North Korea has emerged as the early favorite to grab one of the Winter Olympics' most important medals: the diplomatic gold.
That is the assessment of a former South Korean government minister and political experts who say the North has used the Games to drive a wedge between South Korea and its U.S. ally and to potentially ease pressure on its sanctions-crippled state.
In barely a month since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un surprised the world and said his nation was ready to join the Games, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has delayed military exercises, feted Kim's sister at the Pyeongchang Olympics and given conditional consent to a bilateral summit in the North.
"North Korea clearly appears to be winning the gold," said Kim Sung-han, who served as Korea's vice foreign minister in 2012-2013 and who now teaches at Seoul's Korea University.
"Its delegation and athletes are getting all the spotlight, and Kim Jong Un's sister is showing elegant smiles before the South Korean public and the world. Even for a moment, it appears to be a normal state."
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who attended Friday's opening ceremony along with the North Koreans, said "no daylight" existed between the United States, South Korea and Japan on the need to isolate North Korea.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said more important would be how Pyongyang behaved after the Olympics. It had shown no interest so far in negotiating over demands to give up its nuclear and missile programs.
Pence cast one of the loneliest figures at the opening event. He remained seated when the joint Korean team entered the stadium, in contrast to Moon who stood along with Kim Jong Un's younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, to applaud.
Douglas Paal, a former senior U.S. diplomat under previous Republican administrations, said North Korea held the propaganda edge for now because, "it's tough not to get caught up in the emotions of an Olympics event".
But he said it would be hard for Moon to keep up the momentum after conservatives at home and allies abroad remind him of what is at stake in the North Korean nuclear threat.
NIGHTMARE FOR JAPAN?
The warm North-South body language at the Games not only fanned talk of a split between Seoul and Washington, it contrasted with a cold encounter between South Korea and Japan, an ally in U.S.-led efforts to pressure North Korea.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who looked uncomfortable at times during the opening ceremony, irritated his hosts by telling the South Korean leader that joint South Korea-U.S. military drills should be promptly resumed after the Games.
To pave the way for the North's participation at Pyeongchang, South Korea had delayed the annual exercises with U.S. forces, which usually take place between February and March, until after the Olympics.
"Now is not the time to postpone U.S.-South Korea military exercises," Abe said, according to South's presidential Blue House. Moon replied that it was not appropriate for Abe to have raised the issue, describing it as an internal affair.
Japan does not participate in the military exercises, but it is within reach of North Korean missiles and relies heavily on U.S. forces and their readiness to deal with that threat.
"For Japan it's a nightmare scenario," said Takashi Kawakami, a professor of international politics at Takushoku University in Tokyo. "North Korea is skilfully driving a wedge between the U.S., Japan and South Korea."
A senior Japanese defence official said North Korea's Games charm offensive could "simply be a way to gain time" until it completed its nuclear and ballistic missile development.
But in an interview in the Washington Post on Sunday, Pence said he and Moon had agreed on terms for more diplomatic engagement with North Korea, first with Seoul and then possibly leading to direct talks with Washington without pre-conditions.
"No pressure comes off until they are actually doing something that the alliance believes represents a meaningful step toward denuclearization," Pence was quoted as saying. "But if you want to talk, we’ll talk," he added.
North Korea is under a heavy U.N. sanctions regime which was originally targeted at stopping the proliferation of arms and nuclear and missile technologies, but has become more all-encompassing after its accelerated missile testing.
After years of ineffective implementation, those sanctions may have begun to finally bite, which, according to a Japanese government official and experts, helps explain why Kim Jong Un agreed to send a national team and his sister to the Olympics.
A foreign resident living in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, told Reuters he had seen fewer people in restaurants and luxury goods in shops in recent months.
Fuel prices have risen and more wood-fired Soviet-era trucks have been seen on the outskirts of the capital, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity. Seafood, once a major North Korean export, was now more widely available at home after U.N. sanctions banned these exports in August.
When a ferry carrying North Koreans to the Games docked in South Korea last week, the North asked its hosts for the fuel needed to get it home, Seoul's Unification Ministry said. The North then dropped its request after it asked for more fuel than Seoul was willing to provide, a Seoul official added.
In Pyeongchang, though, the two Koreas avoided talk of sanctions and basked instead in Olympic goodwill, which was nowhere more evident than on Saturday night when a joint Korean women's ice hockey team took to the ice.
It inspired an American member of the International Olympic Committee to call for the team, which included 12 North Korean players, to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
If this is all it takes to drive a "wedge" between the US, Japan, and South Korea, the "alliance" is not that strong in the first place.
The media, articles like this, and others as well, are in a large part to blame for creating this image. NK is a rogue state, everyone knows it.
It's nice that there is some peaceful diplomacy going on, but that won't last much after the games are completed!
bones
Oh noes two countries who speak the SAME language getting along at an Olympic event inspite of their long and tumultuous history!!
No way, this cannot be allowed!!!
We need tougher sanctions, maybe we even need to attack them and claim it was because they had weapons of mass destruction and were a threat to the free world!!!! :-/
YuriOtani
Again the USA and Abe are beating the war drums. Scare tactics are the only thing they know. Without the evil DPRK the entire American war position would disappear.
kurisupisu
How disrespectful and petty minded of Pence to associate politics with sport-maybe he shouldn't be attending!
And Abe telling Moon what to do?
Does Abe still think South Korea is a colony?
DAaron
It appears by the comments that North's efforts are having an impact, how easily some people can be misled and influenced. Don't forget to keep the big picture in sight, the North is a a menace to world peace and is led by a dictator who cares nothing about his people are any other, he has ulterior motives and is not extending a true olive branch to the South or any other country, don't be fooled.
Yubaru
There seem to be plenty here that sure think this way!
NZ2011
Peace is good and has to be the goal, but lets not forget that only very recently NK was threatening everyone who even looked at them funny with nuclear obliteration.
A lessening of tension is great, but anyone that doesn't think approaching NK with care and a healthy amount of scepticism is prudent and sensible is as misguided as anyone in the situation.
Again we aren't talking about two happy neighbors with some slight issues, we are talking about, despite their current PR efforts, a rouge human rights abusing dictatorship with the goal of expanding their control over the free and democratic people of South Korea, and on a larger scale allowing a change in the balance of power in the Pacific that could see the freedoms, peace and standard of living enjoyed in many other countries severely effected.
SaikoPhysco
The U.S. should just announce that it stands firm it its stance regarding N. Korea but S. Korea and Japan can do as they please without repercussion. The U.S. then should just back off of any further commentary for the time being.
Halwick
During the Olympics, NK with its "smile diplomacy" duped Moon into thinking the Kim has softened his position and invited Moon to have "friendly talks".
After the "honeymoon" is over, reality will set in and Kim will continue its nuclear tests and missle launches and take a more harder stance toward SK: Agree to unification under DPRK regime or else.
You're forgetting about China.
With a unified Korea under DPRK and fully aligned with China and Russia, the entire China Seas region will be more than a problem for Japan and U.S. Then there's the potential future crisis with China invading and annexing Taiwan. Just wait and see.
Or maybe you don't view China as an adversary and destabilizing element in the China Seas region?
ThePBot
Whatever he thinks, it's important to make sure to credit Japan for all of Korea's development! (NBC) /s
How do you know they'll be fully aligned? And what's wrong with neighbors getting along anyway? Why is the US so scared of this? They already have bases everywhere.
Mr. Noidall
The North is not trying to hammer a wedge between the South, Japan, and the US. Saying so is just a tactic of yellow journalism and the mass media to capture attention. Moon has stated consistently since he bacame president that he was up for talks and deescalation. There is nothing new on his part.
cleo
Like that's going to happen.
The only way there can be reunification is if both countries take the middle path. NK opens up more, allows its people to see what life is like on the outside; SK gives Kim and his immediate buddies firm assurances of their personal safety after reunification.
I admit it's a very tall order and personally I very much doubt that they can bring it off. But at least let them try.
clamenza
The media fawning all over Kim’s sister simply for cracking a smile would be the same as calling Eva Braun the “It” girl of the ‘36 olympics.
Never mind the millions of forced deaths from starvation in the 90s, the firing squads, the gulags, the worst human rights in the world...
gokai_wo_maneku
Moon is just as afraid of bigger-button Trump as the North Koreans. South Korea does not want a war Trump starts to distract from his problems. What is missing is any discussion of the symbolism why Moon put Pence in the same box as the North Koreans, especially just in front of Rocket Man's sister. Every photo of Pence will include her. What is Moon trying to tell Trump?
WA4TKG
LMAO; this is more “Fake News”.
If, as a result of this situation with the Olympics anyone thinks NKorea is “Good” now, you’re easily fooled.
ZENJI
Off course they are, and it's working for trump.trump wants some other country to fire the first shot, trump will then say, I did not start this war.
Stuart hayward
So when did smiling and being polite equate to DRIVING A WEDGE between countries?
Dukeleto
Exactly what I said yesterday!
The entire world knows it is simply the same strategy NK always uses to distract its detractors when tensions are high in an attempt to currie favours and put a wedge between current alliances.
Toasted Heretic
So far, Kim Yo Jong is winning on diplomacy stakes. Pence just looks and sounds way out of his depth.