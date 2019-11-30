Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees a super-large multiple launch rocket system test in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS
politics

N Korean media call Abe 'imbecile and political dwarf'

SEOUL

North Korea's state media on Saturday lashed out at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an "imbecile and political dwarf" for calling Pyongyang's latest test of a large multiple-rocket launcher a ballistic missile launch and warned he may see a real one in the near future.

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in a fourth test of its new"super-large multiple-rocker launcher," with its North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressing "great satisfaction" over the latest test.

In the wake of Pyongyang's firing, Abe said on Thursday that North Korea's missile launch was a threat to Japan and the international community, and that Tokyo would monitor the situation with its partners.

"It can be said that Abe is the only one idiot in the world and the most stupid man ever known in history as he fails to distinguish a missile from multiple launch rocket system while seeing the photo-accompanied report," the North's KCNA news agency said, citing a vice director general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of Japanese Affairs.

"Abe may see what a real ballistic missile is in the not distant future and under his nose ... Abe is none other than a perfect imbecile and a political dwarf without parallel in the world."

U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from firing ballistic missiles and using such technology, but North Korea rejects the restriction as an infringement of its right to self-defense.

In early November, Pyongyang criticized the Japanese prime minister after Tokyo said North Korea's test of what it called"super-large multiple rocket launchers" on Oct 31 was likely ballistic missiles that violated U.N. sanctions.

North Korea lashing out with the insults?

Meanwhile, the sun shall set in the West tonight....

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Is that because he wore a Super Mario costume at the closing ceremony of the Brazil Olympics?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

