People walk past a monitor in a Tokyo store showing a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

N Korean media say Japanese abduction issue already resolved

BEIJING

North Korea's state-run media said Saturday that the issue of Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese nationals has already been settled, while Japan has made resolving the issue a condition for normalizing relations.

"The reactionaries of Japan are hyping the 'issue of abduction' which had already been settled," the Korean Central News Agency said in English. "This is just a mean and foolish behavior to stem the trend of peace on the Korean peninsula at any cost."

Japan maintains that Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s remain unaccounted for, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made resolving the matter a condition for normalizing diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.

