NZ, Japan boost security ties amid Russia, China concerns

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, agreed on Thursday to strengthen the partnership in defense, trade and climate between their nations, including the beginning of formal talks toward a military information sharing agreement.
Ardern is in Japan on a three-day visit as part of her first trip abroad in more than two years, as her government seeks to promote the country's reopening for business and tourism following a pandemic-related border closure.
Ardern said she and Kishida discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine “at great length because we are at a critical juncture."
Kishida said the two leaders strongly denounced the invasion. “Use of force to change the status quo is impermissible. Japan and New Zealand oppose any such attempt in the East or South China sea or any other place,” he said at a joint news conference after their talks.
The two leaders also raised concerns about the situation in the South China Sea, where China has militarized several artificially constructed islands and is pressing its extensive territorial claims.
They opposed “any unilateral actions that could escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the international rules-based order,” according to a joint statement released by Japan's Foreign Ministry.
“As two democracies, our approaches to the challenges facing our Indo-Pacific region are closely aligned," Ardern said. "We are committed to working toward a vision of an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific underpinned by the rules-based order and free from collusion."
Japan is especially concerned about Chinese military and coast guard activity in the East China Sea near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has increased worry in Japan about rising tensions between China and Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.
Japan in recent years has expanded military ties beyond its traditional ally, the United States, forming partnerships and stepping up joint exercises with countries including Australia, India, Britain and Europe.
Japan and New Zealand agreed on Thursday to step up joint drills and seek a military information sharing agreement, which would be Tokyo's 10th.
Ardern and Kishida also shared concerns about human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang autonomous region and crackdowns on freedoms in Hong Kong. They agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and in areas such as renewable energy and green technology.
Kishida said they also pledged to cooperate in supporting Pacific island nations.
The two leaders were expected to discuss a new security agreement signed by China and the Solomon Islands that allows China to send police and military personnel to the Pacific island nation while also opening the door for Chinese warships to stop in port. It has triggered worries of a possible Chinese naval base on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand.
“The new security agreement between China and Solomon Islands could affect the security of the entire Pacific region, and Japan is watching the development with concern,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier Thursday.
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the pact would not “undermine the peace and harmony of our region.” He said his government would not let China build a military base there, and China has denied seeking a military foothold in the South Pacific.
Ardern arrived in Japan late Wednesday after a three-day visit to Singapore, where her talks with leaders focused on economic and bilateral cooperation on climate change and adopting low-carbon and green technologies.
New Zealand imposed a strict border closure during the pandemic. It will reopen its borders to tourists from Japan, Singapore and many other countries from May. International tourism previously accounted for about 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of its gross domestic product, but evaporated after the pandemic began.
The visit is also a chance for Ardern to appear on an international stage and regain support at home ahead of elections next year. While she is generally highly regarded internationally, her support at home has faded from earlier highs.
AP writer Nick Perry contributed to this report from Wellington, New Zealand.
LDTM
Maskless leaders, muzzled peasants. Anyone surprised?
Meiyouwenti
Ms Ardern was a Maoist as a college student and still holds leftist views. Will she stand up against China?
Yrral
Cannon Fodder on parade
Yotomaya
@Meiyouwenti
Don't know where that information about her being a Maoist comes from, but Arsern is quite openly progressive, or leftist. China isn't. It calls itself communist but is in many ways more similar to the authoritarian dystopia the Japanese right pines for.
The fact she talks to Kishida is a sign of pragmatism in face of possible threats like China's territory claims and, perhaps, an over-reliance on the US, especially given the recent AUKUS pact.
Rodney
japan does know that NZ has about two warships and usually one is undergoing repairs.? Access to 5 Eyes would good though, as it spies on all communications in every country in the world.
I just wish we could get cheap NZ cheese. In one year it went from ¥1800 to ¥2200 after TTTP.
Aly Rustom
I stopped reading after that. She needs to spend more time in Japan.
John-San
Japan should ask show us the money. NZ are notorious for short arms deep pockets. At presents NZ don’t have any war aviation equipment and they learn to fly and practice using RAAF equipment ( borrowed) and are return broken or needing repairs. I used to meet Kiwis when working in the snow industry and I was always telling them not to ride on the road back to the resort. One Kiwi ask why I said the it annoys the locals plus it damage to skis and snow boards. This Kiwi stated back my ride is a rental so I don’t care. I pick this Kiwi one arvo from the resort and he was missing his snowboard. I ask and he stated I went under the rope got caught up in deep powder and lost my board. I told him that just cost you your ski pass and $900 for the board. He laugh and said I like to see that. I said mate you just told me what happened to I make sure the cost is tag onto your bill when you leave. He stop laughing and started going off. I stop the bus and kick him off. When it came for him to leave the boss ask me to drive him to the bus stop. I said he is bar from the bus and he and his family can walk I got good paying guest to look after you can sort the kiwi out. This is the typical attitude of kiwi I got To know over 4 seasons. Very tight.
englisc aspyrgend
The might of the NZ navy alongside Japans, that will have them shaking in their boots!
Given it’s relative isolation and the huge coastline and EEZ it has to police/secure its armed forces are
englisc aspyrgend
Rats, posted by accident, meant to continue to say the size of their armed forces are wholly inadequate to the job.
Nice island with a small population, the Chinese would soon change that!
YeahRight
Paper beats rock in the first picture.
James
@John
Then you don't know many kiwis.
noriahojanen
Serious business aside, Ardern must have enjoyed her visit. She was welcomed by "Kiwi Brothers" mascots :)
Kiwi mascots dancing to somber strings welcome New Zealand PM to Japan
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/04/21/kiwiws-jacinda-ardern-japan-tokyo-new-zealand/
Alongfortheride
Ardern is the most disliked Prime Minister in NZ's history. She is nothing other than a communist and there have been videos show up of her at communist rallies. She has no idea what she is doing, has been caught out dozens of times telling outright lies and she needs to step down and let someone with an IQ higher than a crayon take the lead.
letsberealistic
This is all off-topic and will get removed pretty soon but, as a Kiwi myself, I'm sorry to hear you've had such bad experiences with some people at a ski resort. I think you'll find NZers have their bad apples like anywhere. Come to NZ and experience NZ hospitality. We have some great ski fields here, and some top-notch food, and while we won't win any awards for our fashion sense, we're renowned for our friendliness and generosity towards people from other nations.
letsberealistic
The ultimate contrarian huh? I look to talk in opposites sometimes too. :)
Cricky
With her majority in parliament, why has she not inforced a Maoist agenda? NZ like Estonia, Lithowayna, just don’t have the population to support an airforce nor a expansive navel fleet. But push comes to shove their army is able to fight well above its weight. Never underestimate a kiwi.
prionking
Ardern is nothing but a WEF charlatan (proof: she was part of their Young Leaders program along with Trudeau), a socialist taker with a phoney mask of "kindness" to cover her incompetence and mean spirit.
The Japanese should just treat her with the appropriate tatemae and send her on her way.
prionking
And look, no masks for her and Kishida. But the poor schlubs dragged out to greet her are forced to cover up.
Addfwyn
Japanese and NZ cooperation makes a lot of sense just because they occupy a similar area, but I am not so sure that Russia or China are a particular threat to either country. In fact, I would say those are the two biggest powers that Japan/NZ should be cooperating with in the region, not cooperating against.
Russia has no cause to invade either country, unless there is a massive abused Russian diaspora in Hokkaido clamoring for annexation that I have never heard about.
China doesn't invade countries. They are non-interventionist and look to their own affairs. Look at the number of wars they've been involved in for the past 20-30 years.
China is a country in a transitory period, using markets under strict government supervision to build themselves up before transition to a full socalist economy. This is a concept that Lenin goes into a lot of depth on in The Tax in Kind, I strongly recommend reading it. State capitalism is material preparation for socialism, not some kind of subversion of socialism.
I am not so sure Ardern leans that way, but I could be wrong. If she did, I would expect her to be more open to cooperating with China as well.
Yotomaya
I appreciate your take on this, but having been born in a country that was supposedly transitioning towards socialism and never did, I'm a bit dubious. Lenin's writings are very compelling, but things turned out very different after his death.
Either way, in this context, I wouldn't even consider Ardern a leftist. That's what she looks like if you think of neoliberal capitalism as the default. My point was mainly that insinuating she has nefarious intentions to collaborate with China shows a lack of understanding of what communism or socialism are as ideologies and how some of their elements are implemented in different environments.
For New Zealand, it makes way more sense to collaborate with Japan than with China right now. But I agree that collaboration with the region rather against it would be the right thing to do. But I'm sceptical as elites across Asia rely heavily on vilifying the "other".
Addfwyn
@Yotomaya
I am admittedly maybe optimistic regarding more countries transitioning, it is possibly some degree of wishful tihnking. But honestly nothing I disagree with there, cheers.
She's left of a lot of world leaders right now, so I understand why the knee-jerk reaction of "oh no, communist" some people have, but I agree that she is still ultimately a neoliberal that doesn't have some secret socialist agenda.
I also am skeptical as to how likely regional cooperation actually is specifically for the reasons you gave, not to mention some bad history with almost every party. I think it is the correct path forward, but I don't know if it is the likely one.
theFu
Wasn't it just a few months ago that Ardern refused to say anything negative about the CCP? Or am I confused? Nope. Found where the UK spoke out against NZ's leader.
Of the Asian-eyes team members, NZ will be the first to ask for help, since they don't have much of any defense capability. Perhaps they should follow Costa Rica, a country without any military and very proud about it.
letsberealistic
Adern has spoken plenty on China that is not positive including about human rights abuses and the Solomon Islands recently. NZ is a peace-loving nation that prefers dialogue over the aggressive approach we see from other Western nations.
Peter14
NZ spends less than 2% GDP on defense. If they hit that standard benchmark they would have an extra 1 billion USD in the yearly defense budget. F-16 unit cost is between 12 and 35 mill each depending on configuration. So even at the top end they could get 24 planes for 2 active squadrons for 800 Mil USD. Spread that acquisition over two or three or five years and they can have an active fixed wing Air Force and remain at 2% of GDP for defense. They could also get a nicely armed Corvette for the navy at $500 mill. Spreading the costs over a ten year period and NZ could increase their small navy and gain an active armed air force with an increase to 2% of GDP expenditure on Defense.
Look at all the hardware Israel has at 9 mill population and they have had such capacity for many decades, since they had the same population NZ has now. Not suggesting NZ get a huge military like Israel, only that it is possible for NZ to do much better for its own defense and for the alliances it is in.
Desert Tortoise
Then it ought to be a simple matter for you to produce videos of these, cough cough, "communist rallies" she attends. Waving the little yellow bs flag in the mean time.
Peter14
Japan and New Zealand themselves are sure of it.
Democracies do not see cooperating with autocratic nations as a smart thing to do. They are fundamentally opposed in too many areas of concern, and cooperation with those nations strengthens them which is increasing their ability to oppress their people and grow their empires at the expense of those around them.
Opposing such empire building autocracies is the only logical course of action for freedom loving democracy's.
Desert Tortoise
@Peter, budget about $10,000 USD per flight hour for your notional F-16 wing and assume each pilot gets about 15-20 flight hours per month. The hallmark of western air forces are the amount of training they give their pilots. For US pilots about 80% of their monthly flight time is doing something tactical, not just boring holes in the sky or doing touch and go's at the airfield. They are flying low level practicing bomb and missile runs or practicing air combat. The purchase price of the aircraft is less than 30% of the total ownership cost. Flying and maintaining it is where you spend the majority of the money owning any kind of aircraft and especially so with combat jets.
Desert Tortoise
For the sake of comparison, during the Cold War Soviet Frontal Aviation and Soviet Air Defense Forces pilots got maybe 15 flight hours per year. To the best of my knowledge this is still the case today.
Peter14
"There have been no armed forces in Costa Rica since 1949, but police forces are usually used for defense purposes."
"The country, which is often referred to as "Switzerland of Central America", proclaimed its permanent and unarmed neutrality in 1983. In fact, Costa Rica is protected by the US."
https://www.businessinsider.com/these-are-the-31-countries-that-dont-have-armed-forces-2019-10#5-costa-rica-5
John-San
China will never get involve in war with the west. China still have millions of it population living in the gutter. This alone is the reason for not allowing it citizens to own firearms. Plus you have 10 of million being subjected to confinement for weeks on end with showing no result in prevent their government made virus. I don't think the CCP can place gun in the hands of these people and tell them go there and kill the westerners with any confidence that they would not turn the gun back on the CCP. This is why China has never invaded another country. The CCP can not trust their own citizenship.
Yotomaya
@John-San
This comment is extraordinary in how it conflates various issues. First, poverty has never been an obstacle to any empire expanding. Current examples include the US and, ahem, Russia. Second, China has one of the largest standing armies in the world, which means, clearly a part of the population is armed. I'm not sure about their gun laws, but the idea of civilians not being able to have guns because "the government doesn't trust their own citizenship" sounds something a pro-gun American would say. I mean, why do many European countries and Japan have strict gun laws? Finally, China has never invaded another country except Tibet and India in 1962, and all the other invasions preceding the time when China's people were fighting among themselves.