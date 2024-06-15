 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets NZ PM Luxon in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Governor General Cindy Kiro welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang with a traditional Maori welcome and honour guard, during Li Qiang's visit to New Zealand, on the grounds of the official residence of the Governor-General, in Wellington, New Zealand, on June 13. Image: Reuters/Staff
politics

New Zealand prime minister's plane breaks down on way to Japan

0 Comments
By Lucy Craymer
WELLINGTON

The New Zealand defense force plane flying New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Japan broke down on Sunday, forcing the Prime Minister to take a commercial flight, his office confirmed on Monday.

Luxon is spending four days in Japan, where he is expected to meet with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and spend time promoting New Zealand business.

New Zealand media reported that the Boeing 757 broke down during a refueling stop in Papua New Guinea, leaving the business delegation and journalists stranded in Port Moresby, while Luxon flew commercial to Japan.

The New Zealand Defense Force's two 757s are more than 30 years old and their age has made them increasingly unreliable.

New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins told radio station Newstalk ZB on Monday that the consistent flight issues were "embarrassing" and that the ministry was looking at flying Luxon and his delegation commercially from now on.

New Zealand's defense force is struggling with aging equipment and retaining sufficient personnel. The government has said it would like to spend more on defense but is also trying to reduce spending as the country faces economic headwinds.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

lucky guy.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel