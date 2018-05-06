New opposition Democratic Party for the People formed

Opposition party members attend an inauguration ceremony for the Democratic Party for the People, created through the merger of the Democratic Party and the Party of Hope -- in Tokyo on Monday.

Two opposition parties with members from the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, which was in power between 2009 and 2012, reunited Monday in a desperate attempt to survive amid slumping approval ratings.

But the new party formed by around 60 members of the Democratic Party and the Party of Hope is unlikely to replace the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan as the biggest opposition force in the Diet with a number of lawmakers not joining. The CDPJ is a splinter group of the Democratic Party.

The new party, the Democratic Party for the People, is co-headed by Kohei Otsuka, an upper house lawmaker who led the Democratic Party, and Yuichiro Tamaki, a lower house member who took the helm of the Party of Hope.

Before the reunion, the two parties together had 107 Diet members.

In a bid to clarify its stance against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, the new opposition party pledges to abolish part of the controversial security legislation, which expands the Self-Defense Forces' role overseas, deeming it could violate the pacifist Constitution.

The new party also vows to seek the termination of nuclear power generation in Japan in the 2030s.

The Abe government brought about the security legislation's entry into force in March 2016 and also seeks the resumption of Japan's nuclear power plants, many of which have been offline following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The Democratic Party was launched in March 2016 through the merger of the Democratic Party of Japan and another small opposition party.

In the run-up to the House of Representatives election last October, the Party of Hope was established by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and then Democratic Party leader Seiji Maehara decided not to endorse anybody so as to let its lower house members run as candidates of the Party of Hope.

In the process, Democratic Party members who did not follow the move launched the CDPJ, which became the leading opposition force in the lower chamber.

The Party of Hope did not fare well in the general election, resulting in a landslide victory for Abe's LDP.

© KYODO