Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty Photo: AP file
politics

Obama to skip Abe's state funeral; Hagerty to attend

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is no longer expected to attend the state funeral of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be held later this month, U.S. and Japanese sources said Saturday.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty is set to attend the funeral on Sept 27 in Tokyo as President Joe Biden's administration wants to offer condolences through a bipartisan representative, they said.

Hagerty was among senators who introduced a resolution honoring Abe, who was fatally shot on an election campaign trail on July 8. Hey became ambassador to Japan in August 2017 under the Donald Trump administration and left the post on July 2019 to run for the Senate.

The U.S. delegation to Japan will be led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

In 2016, Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, accompanied by Abe who was prime minister at the time.

There were expectations that Obama would come to the state funeral on behalf of Biden, who was vice president in the Obama administration.

The Japanese government has decided to conduct the funeral despite a number of public opinion polls showing more than half oppose to the state-funded event at the Nippon Budokan hall in the capital. A private funeral for Abe was held on July 12, just days after the 67-year-old lawmaker was assassinated.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed last month his intention to hold a state funeral for the former leader, citing his record stint of eight years and eight months as prime minister as well as his international recognition.

The government will hold the funeral "as an official state event to express the nation's respect and condolences as a whole, and we will invite representatives of each country to this occasion," Kishida has said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

probably staying home to look after the Martha's Vinyard migrants.... must have around 5 empty bedrooms, so...

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

That’s politics and politicians for you, alive they shower you with warm praise, dead you are nothing to them and a serving of cold shoulder it is.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog