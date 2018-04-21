Opposition boycotts Diet sessions as gov't scandals pile up

Opposition parties' lawmakers boycotted scheduled Diet committee sessions Friday, to protest the ruling coalition's refusal to meet their demands over a series of scandals, including resurgent cronyism allegations against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The opposition parties want a former secretary of Abe to be summoned as a sworn witness in the Diet after a local government document showed he referred to Abe in discussions about building a new department in a specially deregulated zone at a university run by one of the prime minister's close friends.

They also want Finance Minister Taro Aso to resign over claims that his ministry's top bureaucrat sexually harassed reporters, as well as the ministry's doctoring of public records related to separate favoritism allegations involving the sale of state land at a steeply discounted price to a school operator with ties to Abe's wife.

"This is not a situation in which we can enter into Diet debate," Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary general of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said at a party meeting.

"We want to tell (the government and ruling coalition) not to make a fool out of the Diet or the public," he said.

The ruling coalition struck back. "I don't think it's right to refuse to turn up to debate just because your demands aren't met," said Yoshihisa Inoue, the secretary general of the Komeito party, the junior partner of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party in the ruling coalition.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that the government will "respond sincerely to demands from the Diet, and exert every effort to make careful explanations."

As for Aso -- currently overseas for a multilateral meeting -- Suga said there is "no change to our belief that we want (him) to work to regain trust in the Finance Ministry."

The scandals involving Abe's friend Kotaro Kake and Osaka-based school operator Moritomo Gakuen dented the prime minister's popularity last year, and both have attracted renewed scrutiny recently.

The Finance Ministry admitted to altering the Moritomo files, and a local government document emerged reviving suspicions that Abe exerted influence in the government's approval of a veterinary department at a university operated by Kake Educational Institution, headed by Kake.

The document made by Ehime Prefecture, where the new veterinary school -- the first in a half century -- was to be located, shows that Abe's then-secretary Tadao Yanase encouraged local officials in 2015 to proceed with the vet school project, saying it was a "matter concerning the prime minister."

The ruling coalition has suggested to the opposition that Yanase be called as an unsworn witness at a special Diet committee session to be held Monday, but changed its mind Friday.

LDP Diet affairs chief Hiroshi Moriyama said the party decided that going ahead with the session without opposition lawmakers "wouldn't look good."

The secretaries general of six opposition parties agreed Thursday not to agree to any changes in the Diet schedule.

Unlike unsworn witnesses, sworn witnesses can be legally punished for lying or not showing up without a good reason.

