Over 60% dissatisfied with casino law, Abe's response to heavy rain: poll

Nearly two-thirds of respondents opposed a recently passed bill authorizing the opening of casino resorts, highlighting deep-rooted concern about gambling addiction and a possible increase in crime, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.
The telephone poll conducted over the weekend showed 64.8 percent of respondents opposed the legislation paving the way for the opening of casinos, while 27.6 percent expressed support. The Diet passed the bill Friday despite stiff resistance from opposition parties.
Even among respondents supportive of the Abe cabinet, 47.6 percent opposed the casino law, while 84.9 percent of respondents who do not support the cabinet opposed the legislation.
The Abe government says the legislation, which allows the establishment of casinos at up to three locations as part of "integrated resorts," comprising hotels, conference rooms and shopping facilities, will boost foreign visitor numbers and revitalize regional economies.
But critics have said discussions in the Diet were insufficient and whether Japan can implement effective countermeasures against problem gambling and a potential rise in crime were major issues.
In the survey, 62.2 percent were also dissatisfied with the Abe cabinet's response to the torrential rain disaster in western Japan early this month that killed over 220, while 27.5 percent said it dealt with the situation appropriately.
Abe's government came under fire when Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura posted photos on his Twitter account of a drinking party attended by Abe and members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including cabinet ministers, on July 5 even as the downpour intensified.
As of 8 p.m. Saturday, around 4,400 people had not returned to their homes after floods and landslides destroyed or damaged more than 38,000 homes across Japan, while water outages continued to affect 17,000 households, according to the government.
The approval rating for Abe's cabinet stood at 43.4 percent, down from 44.9 percent in June, the poll conducted Saturday and Sunday showed. The disapproval rating stood at 41.8 percent.
Among other legislation enacted through Friday, a bill aimed at reforming Japan's notorious culture of overwork, viewed by Abe as the most important agenda item during the Diet session, was opposed by 60.9 percent of respondents, with 27.8 percent expressing support.
Opposition parties have said the bill would encourage long working hours by exempting skilled professional workers with high wages from working-hour regulations.
On who should be elected in the LDP's presidential contest in September, Abe, the current party leader, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba were almost tied, at 27.3 percent and 26.7 percent, respectively.
The survey question asked respondents who would make the best LDP leader from among Abe, Ishiba, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. Noda secured 6.8 percent and Kishida 4.0 percent, while 27.1 percent said none of the four.
Abe plans to announce his candidacy in August, aiming to secure a third term until September 2021 and become Japan's longest-serving prime minister, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.
The latest nationwide survey, covering 739 randomly selected households with eligible voters as well as 1,149 mobile phone numbers, obtained responses from 510 and 513 people, respectively.© KYODO
theFritzX
No matter - Abe will be reelected easily. Theres no doubt about it.
SaikoPhysco
Sure.... I'd oppose Casino legislation if it included me having to pay Y2,000 every time I wanted to play. They should do the same for Pachinko.
thepersoniamnow
Hilarious!
I love how concerned people are about casinos because they play foreign games and use cards etc, and completely ignore that Japan is the worlds #1 gambling nation with pachinko at every corner.
Yubaru
Foreign games? Boat racing and horse racing are not native to Japan either ya'know?
Yubaru
Funny thing how folks here voice their displeasure. 60% are against this, but it never really affects Abe's personal polling numbers, it's somehow like they blame the LDP but give Abe a pass.
Screwed up if you ask me!
Dango bong
looks like they are dealing with gambling addiction the same way they are dealing with nicotine addiction: cashing in...
jcapan
We're against this and that!
Do you vote?
Most of us, no, can't be bothered. Some of us, yes, we voted for the LDP despite such things appearing in their party platforms during elections.
But we want to complain.
After all, shouganai, I ask you, what's the alternative?
We like our politics passive.
Meanwhile, once he revises the constitution wait for the 65 percent opposed to the move.
And why have you continuously voted in large LDP majorities cycle after cycle?
Shouganai yo!
voiceofokinawa
In 2017, about 29 million or, more precisely, 28,690,000 foreign tourists visited Japan. I wonder how many of them came for gambling purposes, though -- at pachinko parlors, race tracks, speed boat or cycling courses?. To be sure, most tourists visit Japan for sightseeing and taking a dip in Japanese culture, never for gambling.
So what's the meaning of lifting the ban on casino?
David Varnes
I remember asking someone in the last major Diet election what their POV was. They gladly said that they voted for the LDP candidate.
Why? I asked. Did you agree with the candidate's proposals?
No.
Did you agree with the candidate's party manifesto?
No.
Did you agree with the candidate as a person? Were they someone who you perhaps knew from a family or company connection?
No.
Then why did you vote for the LDP candidate?
Because the LDP wins. They are powerful, so I vote for them.
That was the only reason, and I suspect for quite a few voters, the thinking is the same.
Alexandre T. Ishii
From my experiences visiting casinos abroad I'm not against to Japan starts Casinos. What I don't admit is why this Abe government and his LDP lawmakers had to hurry this to be approved. Any pressure from Trump?
Akie
International joke again: Abe govt passed a bill that is opposed by majority Japanese people !