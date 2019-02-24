Over 70% of voters reject U.S. base transfer in Okinawa referendum

More than 70 percent of voters in Okinawa rejected a decades-old plan to relocate a U.S. air base within the prefecture in a referendum on Sunday, giving fresh impetus to the Okinawa government's attempt to stop the transfer.
The prefectural referendum is viewed as no more than symbolic, however, as the result is not binding on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which has already pushed ahead with work to build a replacement facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
The central government will stick to the plan but may face public backlash if it continues to ignore the Okinawa people, possibly harming the ruling party's prospects in this year's upper house and local assembly elections.
The number of "no" votes also exceeded the one-quarter threshold obliging Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki to abide by the outcome. Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will be notified of the outcome as stipulated by the referendum ordinance when any of the options is approved by a quarter of eligible voters.
The turnout was 52.48 percent, according to the prefecture, topping the 50 percent line seen as giving legitimacy to the referendum. The figure compares with 59.53 percent in the previous referendum on scaling back U.S. bases in Okinawa and reviewing the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement in 1996, and 63.24 percent of September's gubernatorial election in which Tamaki won as he campaigned to block the relocation plan.
"This is the first time that opposition specifically to the plan...was clearly shown so it bears significant meaning," Tamaki told reporters after the result was finalized.
"I fully take the people's resolution, and strongly call on (the central government) to stop the relocation work," he said.
According to the prefecture, the number of "no" votes stood at 434,273 or 72.2 percent of the total voters, and topping 396,632 which Tamaki garnered in the September gubernatorial election.
Some 19.1 percent voted in favor of the plan while 8.8 percent voted "neither" in the referendum which asked whether they agreed with the landfill work being undertaken in a coastal area of Henoko to build the Futenma replacement facility.
In the referendum, the first of its kind that specifically focuses on the Futenma relocation issue, about 1.15 million Okinawa residents with Japanese citizenship aged 18 or over were eligible to vote.
Abe is considering meeting with Tamaki this week if the governor wants to, and at the meeting he will repeat the government's view that there is no other solution than the plan to relocate to Henoko, a government source close to Abe said.
According to exit polls with 1,760 voters, about 37 percent of "no" voters said they opposed the relocation plan as they think Okinawa needs no more bases, while nearly 82 percent of the total respondents said the central government should respect the outcome of the referendum.
Kodai Arakaki, 24, from Nago said he believes there will be no other option but to move the base to Henoko although he voted against the plan as he hopes the referendum "offers an opportunity for the central government and people in the country to understand Okinawa's situation."
A 40-year-old woman from Nago, who used to live in Ginowan, which hosts the Futenma base, voted in favor of the transfer plan as "settling the issue as soon as possible would be better for us than continuing to have trouble over new relocation sites."
The idea of holding a referendum in Okinawa was initiated by a civic group in the hope it would coalesce support for the prefectural government's efforts to stop the central government from proceeding with the landfill work for the replacement facility.
The plan to move the Futenma base from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated coastal zone of Henoko originated in an agreement reached between the Japanese and U.S. governments in 1996.
The central government has maintained that the current relocation plan is "the only solution" for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. security alliance.
Many residents have long hoped for the Futenma base to be moved outside of Okinawa, which continues to host the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan as a legacy of the U.S. military occupation of the prefecture from the end of World War II to 1972.
The island prefecture's location is also seen as important for U.S. security interests in East Asia.
Residents already showed their opposition to the relocation plan in previous gubernatorial elections, including the last one in September in which Tamaki defeated a rival backed by Abe's Liberal Democratic Party. Tamaki campaigned heavily on an anti-base platform like his predecessor who died of cancer.
The referendum was initially planned as a yes-no vote. But the prefectural assembly ended up passing a revised ordinance on Jan. 29 to add the choice of "neither" to bring in five cities including Ginowan that had refused to participate, arguing a binary referendum would not truly reflect the "diverse" opinions among residents.
Prior to the referendum, some voters expressed concern that a rejection of the plan could lead to the Futenma base remaining in its current location, while others questioned whether Okinawa should sacrifice the marine ecosystem off the Henoko coast -- home to an endangered species of dugong -- for the land reclamation work.
Supporters of the relocation plan ran a campaign that was largely perceived as low-key.
In Okinawa's first prefectural referendum in 1996, nearly 90 percent voted in favor. No other referendums have ever been conducted at the prefectural level in Japan.© KYODO
Yubaru
2/3rd's of the electorate, over 700,000 voters, either voted for it, abstained, or picked the neither option.
I have stated countless times that the people here are pretty much apathetic to the issue, and this proves it.
However, the anti-base people are going to extrapolate this into saying that "ALL" Okinawa is against the landfill at Camp Schwab.
Yubaru
Would have been very hard pressed to hear this said publicly here during the run up to the vote.
"Low-key" They were no where to be seen. Folks dont talk about being for the bases openly.
Numbers are dropping, during that 1996 referendum roughly 60% of the people voted and 90% were against, this time just over 52% voted and 70% were against.
Run this referendum again in 20 years and see what happens!
CyburneticTiger
For context people should consider the whole picture and not just how a biased side will portray the referendum. These are numbers I put together from various Kyodo and Okinawa Times articles
There are roughly 1.15 million eligible voters in the prefecture.
Roughly 52% (605,000) participated in the referendum. This number was down from the 63% participation in the gubernatorial election and the 59% in the previous referendum.
Approximately 48% (550,000) did not participate in the referendum
Breakdown of the votes within the 605,000 participants:
For: 116,000 (19%)
Against: 435,000 (72%)
Neither : 53,000 (9%)
Breakdown amongst 1.15million eligible voters:
For: 116,000 (10%)
Against: 435,000 (37%)
Neither/abstain: 603,000 (52%)
(Neither =4% abstain =48%)
Statistics is always up to an individual’s interpretation but I just think we should always make sure we see the whole picture. It may show that things aren’t as clear cut as some want you to believe
Schopenhauer
The referendum was pointless and thoughtless. It did not touch upon the serious background of the issue. Are they also against the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty?
Burning Bush
The people have spoken.
US troops are unwelcome here.
Go home.
BeerDeliveryGuy
So 71% want Futenma to stay...
This issue dates back to the Koizumi era, with landowners demanding that revenue from land leases is assured by the Gov’t when Futenma is returned.
The zoo outside of Schwab and Kinser is the snowballed result of foreign influencers and communist activists jumping on the bandwagon.
BertieWooster
Good result. However you wish to twist the result the vast majority of those who went to a polling booth and expressed their opinion is against.
Various interpretations can be given for the 42% of eligible voters who didn't vote, but nobody knows why this is. Could be apathy. Could be they were sick. Could be a relative or a boss had told them not to. Could be there was something good on the telly.
Can't argue with the results!
Wallace Fred
Now watch as this is spun into some wild conspiracies to negate the people's voice. If a Russian involvement is thrown in, I wouldn't be shocked.
Yubaru
Quite so, and it was forced upon the prefecture by people in mainland!
Of course not, that requires information to be shared that will make call the media's coverage of the issues regarding the bases into question.
Who is "they?" Remember the people who voted in the referendum are Japanese citizens just like you!
And no, this referendum was about a landfill project that will eventually become the replacement for MCAS Futenma!
Akie
OMG, that doubles vote percentage for literal democratic party, aka LDP.
zones2surf
I hate to say this, but I think many average citizens in Okinawa have come to the conclusion that it doesn't matter what they say or do, the central government is going to ignore them and the Okinawan government and just do what it wants to do.
That is, unless the populace is actually willing to engage in civil unrest and push the central government to use force to quell the unrest. And I doubt there are many that are willing to do that.
Which means that, at this point, given that the project is already underway and there is very little hope of stopping it, I would imagine many citizens have just thrown in the towel, figuring the sooner that it is done, the sooner Futenma can be shut down.
Or something like that.
marcelito
Breakdown amongst 1.15million eligible voters:
For: 116,000 (10%)
Against: 435,000 (37%)
Neither/abstain: 603,000 (52%)
(Neither =4% abstain =48%)
Statistics is always up to an individual’s interpretation but I just think we should always make sure we see the whole picture. It may show that things aren’t as clear cut as some want you to believe
By your logics implication every single Japanese national election in recent memory would be " invalid" then since a huge percentage of voters " abstain" from voting .
voiceofokinawa
In case you didn't know, the 1996 referendum was about SOFA (Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement) and also about the feasibility of the U.S. military presence at the current scale. Nearly 90 percent of the people who had voted rejected the status quo of both.
This may partly explain the results of yesterday's referendum. Some people must have been worried that, if the Henoko relocation were not realized, Futenma would not be closed and might remain at the current site fixed forever -- a kind of defeatism in my view and much to our chagrin.
But win we did anyway -- the anti-Henoko camp.
Ganbare Japan!
Only 37% of Japanese citizens in Okinawa voted against base relocation. Not a big opposition. Step down, Denny. Time to let the National government continue the work to get the new base finished within 12 months.
sensei258
Who gives a crap it's a non-binding symbolic referendum whose outcome was already known before it happened
cleo
Perhaps because they know the choice of relocation site has nothing going for it except 'It's not Futenma'?
Can't make an impassioned argument in favour of something that has no redeeming qualities.
Nobody wants a military base in their backyard. Don't move it, just scrap it. Or move it to America.
Logically speaking, they are. The LDP rarely (if ever?) gets more than 50% of the popular vote, yet hold some 2/3 of the seats.
(2017, 49.71% of the popular vote, 61.08% of the seats
2014, 49.54%, 68.63%
2012, 44.49%, 67.71%
2008, 38.17%, 61.67%)
Blacklabel
The Japanese people who work on those bases obviously do. As do bar owners and restaurants and shopping malls.
CyburneticTiger
Please direct me to anywhere in my post I claimed that the referendum was invalid? I only posted the breakdown of percentages results based on actual voters and total eligible voters. If you arrived to that conclusion it is based off of your own interpretation of the data.
obladi
I don't know if it's practical from a strategic point of view, but moving the bases out of Okinawa sounds totally reasonable and legitimate to me.
Yubaru
Not in Okinawa. There are no LDP members representing Okinawa in the current national DIet.
Sh1mon M4sada
It's such an innate Japanese trait to avoid confronting the real issue at hand. I'll never understand why the governor couldn't be straight with his constituents.
The referendum should have been worded 'Do you support a USA military base on Okinawan soil at all?'
Instead, we now have a confusion as to whether 'some' Okinawans' would like tge current base to remain where it is.
cleo
Well, 0 is certainly less than 50%....
I imagine it makes the decisions taken in Tokyo even less palatable to Okinawans.
IloveCoffee
Can we all appreciate the fact that Denny Tamaki is the first and so far only half-Japanese who have been elected as a governor of a Japanese prefecture?
The Avenger
If they think the Americans are bad, wait until the Marines are no closer than Hawaii and the Chinese decide that Okinawa is part of ancient historic homeland of China.
Disillusioned
Yeah, the significant meaning is, half of the eligible voters in Okinawa didn't participate.
It is the same with every election in Japan. The only people who vote are the politically motivated and those who will benefit from the outcome. The other 40-50% couldn't be bothered getting up from their sofas. This is what has kept the LDP in power for most of the last 70 years. It doesn't matter which party governs Okinawa, the LDP in Kasumigaseki will always have the last word.
Yubaru
He is not a "half" Japanese citizen, he is 100% Japanese. And if you want to get into ethnicity issues, you had better do a little more research.
Many Japanese politicians have "mixed" blood heritages, just not "American"
IloveCoffee
He is a Haafu. His mama is Japanese, but his papa is American. Are there any other elected governors or mayors who are Haafu?
Stuart hayward
YubaruToday 06:39 am JST
However, the anti-base people are going to extrapolate this into saying that "ALL" Okinawa is against the landfill at Camp Schwab.
Nope, so far you're the only one repeating that claim, over and over again.
JenniSchiebel
So, if my math is correct:
Only about 37% (not 72%) of the eligible voters actually voted "no."
Just under 10% voted "yes."Just under 5% voted "neither."
The other roughly 48%, by not taking part in the vote, expressed no opinion at all.
Surely they would have voted, though, if this issue was so extremely important.
And they make up nearly half of the voting population in Okinawa, which is a significant number of people who "sat this one out."
This all means that there doesn't seem to be overwhelming opposition to the base transfer, as Tamaki and certain other opportunistic politicians are trying to lead us to believe.
Yubaru
You missed the point entirely. And please try to keep in mind the term "hafu" is derogatory and no one refereed to nor called him that during the election.
He is the Governor, not the mayor, and if you noticed I wrote about Japanese politicians, not just Governors.
Will Goode
Do they not understand the word "relocate" ?