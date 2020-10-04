Pompeo calls Suga 'force for good' during visit to boost solidarity against China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday hailed new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as a "force for good" and said he believes Suga will work to strengthen the relationship between Washington and Tokyo.
Speaking at start of his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, Pompeo said he agreed with Suga that a free and open Indo-Pacific was the foundation of regional peace and stability.
"Prime Minister Suga is a powerful force for good," Pompeo said. "The United States has every reason to believe he will strengthen our enduring alliance in his new role," he said.
Pompeo is in Japan for the Quad grouping of foreign ministers -- the United States, Japan, Australia and India -- and is scheduled to meet Suga later in the day.
The Japanese leader faces a tricky task balancing the need to maintain working ties with Japan's bigger neighbor China and U.S. demands for a tougher stance.
Pompeo's visit to Japan, his first to East Asia since July 2019, comes at a time when the ties between the United States and strategic rival China are at their worst in decades and as Washington looks to solidify support among Asian allies against Beijing.
Pompeo's trip has been shortened to only include a full day in Japan after visits to South Korea and Mongolia were scrapped when President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised. Trump has since then returned to the White House after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus.
Washington and Beijing, the world's top two economies, are at loggerheads over a wide range of issues from Beijing's handling of the coronavirus to its imposition of a new security law in Hong Kong and ambitions in the South China Sea.
Most Asian allies have been pleased with Washington's toughness toward their regional rival China, but have not so eagerly welcomed Trump and Pompeo's highly charged recent rhetoric and remain wary of going too far in antagonizing China.
The Unites States greatly values the meeting of the Quad grouping of foreign ministers as a platform to strengthen its solidarity against China with regional allies.
"We’re hoping to have some significant announcements, significant achievements," Pompeo told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in the United States before departing for Tokyo, but he declined to say what they would be.
China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development. While the Quad meeting is unlikely to yield a specific action plan, the very fact of its gathering would serve as a warning to China and play to its fears that it might one day grow into a formalised grouping as NATO, experts have said.
The agenda for the Quad meeting is expected to include economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains, disinformation, critical minerals, infrastructure investment in the region and counter-terrorism, officials involved in preparation for the meeting said.
A joint communique is not expected to be issued, because the Quad is not a formal alliance, but foreign ministers are expected to release separate statements after the meeting.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the foreign ministers are likely to emphasize their support for a free and open Indo-Pacific region at the meeting.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pompeo met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Tokyo. The duo posed in front of their respective flags sporting face masks and with no handshake.© Thomson Reuters 2020
Freddy Freeway
Vietnam will be a key partner in this too. Actually, Japan, India, and ASEAN would be better off countering China without meddling from the Americans, who really just want to sell weapons and continue justifying their military footprint in east Asia.
Simian Lane
The good news here being that together, U.S., Australia, India, Japan, are far stronger than China.
Akie
Hahaha, based on what authority and which laws ?
ReasonandWisdomNippon
It's in China's favor to settle things peacefully. You promised peaceful economic rise, remember? Follow through on your promise.
Play nice with the rest of Asia especially, don't follow in Japan's mistakes of the past. History will remember, your neighbors will remember.
Akie
ReasonandWisdomNippon, no worry. China is around for at lease 10,000 years. Any neighbors isn't benefitted ?
Akie
Obviously, Japan violated Japan-China friendship again, and broke promises again.
William77
The free and civilized world must keep a stand against this communist dictatorship that took it’s advantage in the last decades with unfair and dirty economy and semi slavery and oppression to it’s own people.
Remember that even the Soviet Union in the end collapsed,so everything is possible with freedom and perseverance.
quercetum
China and Russia are two nations not under the influence of western powers. Have to respect that. Hong Kong, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, India, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia are former colonies or entities under the Anglo American dominion. It’s best for these states to play the middle in order to benefit from both security and market access.
Capt USA
Funny that you 'respect' countries where people cannot choose their leaders and have no rights, yet refer to people who in democratic societies as 'under dominion.'
Michael Machida
America is much stronger than China. We are allowing others to join in on the fun.
Fighto!
It would be good for QUAD to be expanded to include Taiwan and SE Asian nations in coming years. Military exercises should be conducted in the region to let the Commies know they have no hope of expanding their "territory" by even one inch. PRC military would be hopelessly outclassed by the combined QUAD nations. If push came to shove, it would be the shortest conflict of all time!
Akie
Fighto!, you have the shortest sight, that is it. If there is a conflict, Japan is the first line in any fight. Just look how far the others away from Japan. Get it ? That is why so unimportant nation such as Japan suddenly becomes important.
Akie
Minority threats majority, what democracy is that ?
Goodlucktoyou
China is the worlds number one economy after 5000 years.
Australia put its citizens under house arrest even though not infected. USA is on the brink of civil war. India has a racist caste system. Japan has had a declining economy for over 22 years.
maybe it is time to learn from China.
Akie
Goodlucktoyou "India has a racist caste system."
The biggest on the planet, and Japan shares value with.
wraither
It didn't matter how many zeros China had in its history, if they are bullying now, they should be addressed now. About the neighbors having benefits, I think they caused more harm than good, but I would like you to give me examples.
The four should start by helping Hongkong and Taiwan's sovereignty over China.
Joe Blow
Based on the free market, plus international law.
They'll simply choose to boycott, divest, and sanction China.
Akie
wraither said "I think they caused more harm than good, but I would like you to give me examples."
China has been an engine for the world in the past 30 years. Japan has benefitted, Koreas have benefitted, Russia has benefitted, Vietnam has benefitted, Fillips has benefitted, Lao, Thai, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, all have benefitted. In fact, no one has not benefitted.
You call that bullying ? Then Bully me.
William77
Learn what? How to set a perfect dicatoriship?
How to enslave other countries like Tibet and repress the free will of people from other thinking? How to bring fear to Taiwan?
How to secretly hide a deadly infection for almost half year to the world community?
No thank you,I stick with the old and good democracy and the freedom of press and human and animal rights.
I’m so sorry for people that got brainwashed by such disgusting system.
Japan has it’s weak spot,but still it is a democracy and has the right to join the free and democratic world to fight this threat.
gokai_wo_maneku
The main background issue is the decline of the USA and the rise of China. The USA is doing its best to suppress China, which will become the world's top economy in a few years. The USA doesn't want to become number two, but with the lack of any leadership by Trump, that will happen. The USA should just accept this and work with China, and not against China. It could benefit from that.
kurisupisu
@Akie
Ask the Chinese that you meet in the US, if they want to return to China.
Please inform us of the answers.
noriahojanen
What has actually happened are a series of unilateral provocations and intimidations. I don't see in China side any sign of serious intent for peaceful dialogue and "win-win" negotiations.
Akie
kurisupisu said "Ask the Chinese that you meet in the US, if they want to return to China."
Why ? China is the most free country and people can choose anywhere to live. Does that surprise you ?
Akie
noriahojanen said " I don't see in China side any sign of serious intent for peaceful dialogue and "win-win" negotiations."
Did Japan invite China to the table ?
Akie
Suga govt isn't smart, no questions about it.
bearandrodent
This back and forth is very surreal, but entertaining in a very sad way.
Ricky Kaminski13
Akie, you are the perfect example of the mindset that keeps bringing these people and nations together to counterbalance the nonsense. Keep on keeping on, cause you do us ALL a big service in the end. xiè xiene, honto ni!
That said, this really can be 'Japans Moment' as it plays its natural role of a cool headed mediator between the great forces at work and pushing up against each other. It may see Japan back as a hyper-relevant player in the rough regional waters ahead. Japan although has its issues, just like any nation, still has an aura of legitimacy and people will listen if Suga decides to take on this role. From what we see so far he may just have the goods to pull it off. That was everyone wins. The world needs more mediators!
Wraither@ Agree, it's time to invite Taiwan in too, but ..... well you know.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Americans can't handle the fact that the height of their imperium has passed and in so many ways they are declining. Their society is about to fracture along ethnic-political lines and they will end up like a giant version of Yugoslavia, circa 1991. Meanwhile China continues to rise.
You can palpably feel the envy.
Maru
To those saying otherwise in the comments, China was also under the influence of western powers, historically. Call it concessions or colonisation, china was dominated by multiple European powers. Cutting of the Chinese melon? The Opium Wars?
Peter Wright
I prey for the whole free democratic world to unite against this monster. US and allies will hopefully unite again under different strong US leadership and isolate this monster.
Akie
Maru, not to argue with you. Your historically isn't historically significant. China has 10,000 years civilization, do you know that ?
Akie
Ricky Kaminski13, hahaha, please don't hype Japan up. What moment ? If Japan is a poor country, no one would even knock the door, simple as that.
Akie
Stupid govt does stupid things. So true.
dan
@Akie I am not sure you know what you are talking about at all!
Akie
What Suga wouldn't know is that he is uniting 1.4 billion people against Japan !
Bill Lewis
Ya think?
Freshmeat
Funny people like Pompeo keep saying we should support Vietnam and end communist China. Well, Vietnam is a communist country too? And Russia is a democratic nation. CIA double standards at it best, we lie we cheat we steal.
venze
After reading the article, one cannot help but to say that what the Quad is targeting appears to be counter-intuitive and against conventional wisdom.
Instead of 'increasing their involvement in a regional initiative aimed at countering China’s growing assertiveness', Quad should seek collaboration with China for the benefit of all countries concerned. Why persisting on a lose-lose scenario?..
William77
Interesting how some posters keep repeating their nonsense of how ancient it's their culture and because of that others should only listen ,I basically come from the culture that created the roman alphabet and is the birth of many cultural things,still this doesn't make me a dozen of thousand years old and for sure not in the position to preach other countries just because "we" came before others.
According to such silly logic people from Australia or New Zealand should have no right to express their thinking and just keep their heads down because they're just a few hundred years old,but truth is that such "new" countries are a bless for the human evolutions and they can give freshness and dynamism to the old countries.
The world goes forward,times change and evolve,so rather than try to preach how old is my culture compare to yours how about to build a modern and fair society based on freedom of press,expression,equality and democracy?
Oh wait,this isn't for sure sneaky communist China,the great exporters of Covid 19.
Robert S. Abenz
LOL. Seriously? 4 vassal states of the US gather only to discuss China??
Udondashi
The world economy it worked prety well without China until the 1990s.
The main cause of Japanese deflation is cheap goods from China. Japan and developed countries should charge an import tax from China of at least 30% to be fairer.
Anyway, the world could live much better without China.
Akie
William77 said "According to such silly logic people from Australia or New Zealand should have no right to express their thinking and just keep their heads down because they're just a few hundred years old,but truth is that such "new" countries are a bless for the human evolutions and they can give freshness and dynamism to the old countries."
Shameless fairy-tale again ? You are the colonialist, you should go home and return the justice to the natives.
Do you know how many people died for your "human evolutions" ? Keep your freshness and dynamics to your own people, and leave our old countries.