U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Photo: AP
politics

Pompeo cuts short Asia visit to just Japan after Trump hospitalized

2 Comments
By Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his trip to Asia this week, a department spokeswoman said, visiting Japan but skipping planned stops in South Korea and Mongolia.

The schedule change comes as President Donald Trump is hospitalized near Washington after testing positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. top diplomat will be in Tokyo from Sunday to Tuesday, spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, where he will meet with foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan.

"Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," she said, without mentioning Trump's illness.

However, Pompeo touched on the topic Friday after reporters asked if Trump's health will change his schedule.

"We're still planning on making the trips, but we're going to take a look at them," he responded. "We'll see which one -- see which or some parts of those trips make sense and which may not, and we'll continue to on an hour-by-hour basis take a look at it."

Pompeo had originally been scheduled to visit Ulan Bator on Wednesday and stop in Seoul from Wednesday to Thursday, to meet with senior officials.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
I dont really care do you? Melania Trump

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So long as the Quad meet stands still, the rest are just second-tier events and extras for his Asian trip.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He should go home. The president needs his very close support.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

