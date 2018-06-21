Pro-smoking LDP lawmaker apologizes for heckling cancer patient

A member of the Diet apologized on Thursday for jeering a lung cancer patient testifying about the dangers of secondhand smoke, saying he had spoken out to prevent discrimination against smokers.
Japan lags many countries in efforts to fight smoking, with attempts to tackle tobacco often stymied by pro-smoking politicians, restaurateurs and Japan Tobacco, which is one-third owned by the government.
Yoichi Anami, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, shouted "Enough already!" at a hearing last week when Kazuo Hasegawa, a 47-year-old non-smoker with stage four lung cancer, was testifying about the danger of secondhand smoke.
Anami's jeer sparked widespread criticism on social media and on Thursday, he issued a statement to say he was sorry if he had caused any "unpleasant feelings".
"I just murmured my feelings that smokers should not be discriminated against more than necessary," he said in the statement on his website.
He did not refer directly to Hasegawa, except to say he had no intention of interfering with the statement of a witness.
Hasegawa told Reuters he did not believe his ears at first.
"I'd actually just said it would be all right if there were places to smoke outdoors when I was jeered, and this was so contradictory I wondered if he'd even been listening, which made me even sadder," he said. "Some people who smoke have been criticized so much they feel they're being attacked and get angry. Perhaps that was the case with him."
MPs were discussing a bill to limit passive smoking in public areas ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Activists say about 15,000 Japanese, many of them women and children, die from passive smoking every year.
This week, the lower house passed a watered-down version of a health ministry proposal to limit secondhand smoke, which allows smoking in more places than the original proposal.
Smoking is banned in schools and hospitals, but most provide outdoor smoking spaces. Japan's Health Ministry removed its last cigarette vending machine earlier this year.
"Given how many people die from passive smoking each year, the law should be trying to help them," Hasegawa said. "But the law, as it stands now, doesn't seem as if it will."© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Cricky
You could not make this up, you can't parade these Law Makers...really in the face of facts they sick to "it's harmless". Mock suffering people who took the time to explain their pain. Just when you think the LDP have hit rock bottom they manage to show themselves to be so disengaged from humanity, it's bamboozling that people actually vote them in and are OK paying there astrological Salerys.
Maria
Yoichi Anami is a disgusting individual. And if he wasn't shouted down by his colleagues for it, then shame on them too.
jcapan
I have more respect for Yakuza that your average J-lawmaker.
Disillusioned
The only qualifications these Japanese 'law makers' have is money and power. They are just a bunch of spoiled idiots that have never had to work and have very limited education. It should be no surprise to hear them make fools of themselves over and over again.
I cannot count the amount of times I've seen a Japanese parent sitting in a smoky izakaya with a baby or toddler on their lap chugging away on a smoke. It's absolutely disgraceful! Furthermore, how about banning smoking in cars with kids in it, like 'modern' countries have done?
rainyday
What a scumbag.
u_s__reamer
Anami - another arrogant jerk from the L(egal) D(rugs) P(arty) who's apparently discovered Trump's political playbook bashing the vulnerable so as to pose as a phony macho populist catering to the basest instincts of the hoi polloi.
Dango bong
and yet, Japanese have a longer life span than most non-smoking nations.
Simon Foston
So it was an LDP lawmaker who did the heckling. What a surprise. I wonder how much of his election campaign funds come from tobacco farmers.
Alfie Noakes
The true face of the LDP revealed. When on earth are the Japanese people going to wake up and throw their corrupt overlords in the sea?
zurcronium
Number one cause of death in Japan for men is lung cancer. Your statement is stupid. It is like saying that Japan suicides are 30,000. a year. but still 125 million live so those lives do not matter?
If you want to support smoking just come out and say it. Something like this, I know my disgusting habit causes cancer in those around me but I do not care. Anami would fully agree with you.