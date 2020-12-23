Prosecutors decide not to indict Abe over dinner party spending

Prosecutors said Thursday they decided not to indict former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over allegations his camp illegally paid millions of yen for dinner receptions held for supporters, ending their investigation into a scandal that came to light last year.
They instead issued a summary indictment to one of Abe's state-paid secretaries, Hiroyuki Haikawa, 61, seeking a fine be imposed on him for his alleged failure to keep some financial records related to the dinner functions as required by law.
Since the scandal came to light in November last year, the former premier has repeatedly denied in parliament the allegation that a group managing his political funds partially covered the costs of the receptions.
The prosecutors said they decided not to indict Abe because there was no evidence he knew of the improper reporting.
When questioned on a voluntary basis on Monday, the former prime minister explained he was not aware that his side had shouldered the costs and their records had not been properly reported, according to sources close to the matter.
A group of Abe's supporters, which organized the events, corrected Wednesday its political funds reports for 2017 to 2019 to include income collected from attendees of the functions and expenditures paid to host the dinners.
On Thursday, Abe conveyed his intention to offer explanations and correct his past statements in the Diet on the matter to heads of both chambers of the Diet, said Hiroshi Moriyama, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to summon Abe to the Diet on Friday to address the issue.
The development involving Abe, who became Japan's longest-serving prime minister before stepping down in September due to health reasons, is set to deal a blow to his successor Yoshihide Suga.
Suga served as chief cabinet secretary under Abe and defended the then premier during press conferences and in Diet sessions. "I would like to firmly deal with my (past) explanations, when necessary," he said Thursday during a speech in Tokyo.
Haikawa heads the group of Abe supporters that hosted the receptions at two luxury hotels in Tokyo between 2013 and 2019 on the eve of the government-sponsored annual cherry blossom-viewing parties, according to investigative sources.
The events cost 23 million yen over a five-year period through last year, much higher than the amounts collected from attendees, many of whom were voters in Abe's constituency in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
The attendees paid only 5,000 yen each, even though such dinners at the five-star hotels normally cost more than twice the price per head, according to the sources.
To make up for the shortfalls, Abe's side is believed to have paid a total of 9 million yen over the five-year period. But the supporters' group and the former premier's fund management body did not record the income and expenditures in their political fund reports, in violation of the political funds control law.
According to the indictment, Haikawa failed to record the income and expenditures for the dinner events between 2016 and 2019, which amounted to about 3.02 million yen. He has admitted to not keeping the legally required records, the sources said.
The prosecutors said they adopted a summary indictment, a simplified proceeding that typically skips court examination, in light of the amount of income and expenditures not properly reported and past similar cases.
In May, lawyers and scholars filed a criminal complaint against Abe, the state-paid secretary and the former premier's fund manager, claiming they broke the law by failing to report the payment of the difference between the total costs of each party and the contributions paid by attendees.
The complaint also alleged that Abe and the two others violated the election law by contributing to covering the cost of the gathering, saying it is tantamount to buying votes. But the prosecutors decided not to indict them on that complaint.© KYODO
gokai_wo_maneku
Could it be that Abe knew about this, and that this is the real reason that Abe resigned? It was not really his health?
studio kdc
vanityofvanities
I think the issue will end without a punitive action on Abe and I think it is OK. Abe did many good things to Japan. Nobody is impeccable and lily white. We have a saying "Tatakeba hokori no denai hito wa inai." (Beat it and some dust fly out).
kurisupisu
In the not so distant past.
Civil Servant: Sori, the booking has been made at the 5 Star Zeitaku Hotel for the annual Sakura party.
Abe: I’m not paying for this, am I?
Civil Servant: No Sir. The second jet plane maintenance account was in the black so....
Abe:That’s alright then!
Mickelicious
Enough of this extravagant onanism. Nothing's going to happen. Nothing's going to change.
Tanaka Kakue got caught with his whole being inside the cookie jar, and nothing changed.
Pay your taxes. Keep consuming. Vote LDP.
Simon Foston
vanityofvanitiesToday 07:19 am JST
Ordinary people who break the law in the same way are punished. Why should senior politicians be treated any differently?
Such as? I can't think of any.
garymalmgren
All he needs is three answers that he can repeat endlessly.
I don't recall.
My secretary handled all of that business.
I will think seriously about that question and get back to you.
REPEAT.
gary
quercetum
“Due to ongoing investigations, I will refrain from answering and commenting on these questions.”
dagon
A theater of the absurd with no consequences. Like a reverse Kafka's The Trial.
In Abe's case, the crimes and corruption are apparent yet he "mysteriously" escapes with no punishment.
YeahRight
So, as always, the underlings have to take the heat for the elite. Pathetic. Not that I think paying for a meal is a real crime. This is going nowhere.
HBJ
Exactly. Also, he'll just sit in the chamber with his eyes closed as he always used to do while PM - unable to, or unwilling to, look people in the eyes.
Kobe White Bar Owner
The prosecutors are unlikely to indict the former prime minister based on claims that he was not aware his office covered a shortfall in costs for the events held at luxury Tokyo hotels, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Instead, they are planning to file a summary indictment against his state-paid secretary soon for allegedly not keeping the financial records.
Translation. The Teflon Don will scurry away unscathed as always. But some fall guy will be thrown under the bus.
James
Prosecutors need to send an example to future Prime Ministers and arrest him and hold him until he admits his wrong doing even if it takes more than 108 days.
BertieWooster
So much in Japan is ceremony. We are about to see Abe perform this ceremony:*
"I apologise if I appear to have unwittingly and without blame gotten myself involved in a scandal that was caused by a part time worker who has since left and who, contrary to orders shredded all the evidence. It is most regrettable."
*If his tummy holds out. If the going gets rough, he'll have an attack of the mysterious tummywobbles.
vanityofvanities
I think foreigners do not understand very well about the characteristics of Japanese traditional society and human relations among them. You are judging Japan with your scales.
Guy-Gin
Vantityofvanities : we too have a saying ‘everyone has skeletons in their closet’ not all turn out to be ya dead grandma if you catch my drift. Also the fact that you said Abe did things ‘to’ Japan and not ‘for’ is vastly more apt than you may acknowledge.
Yet another, ‘you are all foreigners here, how could you possibly understand...’ comment. Hypocrisy at its finest
Amazing coincidence that you mention Scales when your views are clearly one-sided.
marcelito
"I apologise if I appear to have unwittingly and without blame gotten myself involved in a scandal that was caused by a part time worker who has since left and who, contrary to orders shredded all the evidence. It is most regrettable."
Pay your taxes. Keep consuming. Vote LDP.
Absolutely...great to see that some of us clumsy gaijin have grasped the fine intricacies of the" oh so unique "Japanese culture.
kurisupisu
The stupid foreigners and the mysterious inscrutable Japanese defense comes to the rescue (again)-it is so last century.....
jiji Xx
.....and then again, he may not!
The Avenger
Abe is like a daruma doll. Japan's roly poly. Kick him over and he flips right up again.
Simon Foston
vanityofvanitiesToday 08:56 am JST
Abe got his office staff to pay the hotel costs of his supporters, which is against Japanese law as it basically constitutes bribery, and lied about it in the Diet. Either that or he's criminally negligent as his staff were breaking the law and he didn't have a clue what was going on.
Sorry, is there a special Japanese perspective on all of this that somehow makes it all okay?
bokuda
There's been updates in the few hours that this article's been published:
Prosecutors decide not to indict ex-PM Abe over party spending
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Prosecutors-decide-not-to-indict-ex-PM-Abe-over-party-spending
Matej
nothing will change at all.nothing.
Simon Foston
From https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Japan-s-ex-PM-Abe-avoids-indictment-over-cherry-blossom-scandal
So he made all those comments in the Diet claiming to know nothing at all about any of it, and presumably didn't think to ask the secretary or anyone else for the facts before he did so. That would make him a moron.
sf2k
Abe flew to Europe after ever tax increase without batting an eye so I'd be amazed if anything stuck to him
smithinjapan
"They will instead issue a summary indictment of one of Abe's state-paid secretaries, Hiroyuki Haikawa, 61, and seek a fine for his alleged failure to keep records of income and expenditures related to the dinner functions as required by law."
And who could have possibly seen that coming?
Thomas Goodtime
I can't think of anything positive Abe did for Japan. And now used tissue-lookalike Suga is continuing this trend.
Abe is friends with Trump. Enough said
didou
Expected
Cricky
The prosecutors decide? Guilty not guilty no need for court or evidence gathering.
He is Honest Abe,
and an underling at 61 who is going to miss him?
Cricky
Hang on if he is such a strong great leader how is it he had no idea what his staff were doing? Incompetent in the office incompetent as a national leader.
klausdorth
Teflon-Abe off the hook once again!
He and his buddies can do whatever they want .... don't fear prosecution.
They (the prosecutors) are on our side!
Paul
No???!!! They are not going to indict him????!!!! I am amazed and completely surprised and shocked beyond belief. And I really really thought they were going to throw him in jail and keep him waiting for a trial for a few years, while they make their case. And interrogate him 18 hours a day, every day in a freezing cell with no contact with lawyers or family.
Tokyo-Engr
@Vanity
All of my Japanese friends, in laws, etc. are disgusted by this...No; I believe foreigners fully understand when something unethical is being done as to the majority of Japanese citizens. I believe in this case you would be in the minority. Perhaps you are within the LDP?
shogun36
Shock factor? ZERO.
Scapegoat in place? CHECK.
Convenient negligence in the workplace? MANDATORY.
He's currently building up a nice long resume of blows all by himself. NON FACTOR.
*"health reasons"* FIXED.
And there it is............any real consequence for his actions? NONE.
Wash, rinse, repeat, Japan.
Nothing will ever change. EVER.
Matej
Prosecutors decide not to indict Abe over dinner party spending
Shock factor? ZERO.
They will instead issue a summary indictment of one of Abe's state-paid secretaries, Hiroyuki Haikawa, 61, and seek a fine for his alleged failure
Scapegoat in place? CHECK.
Abe has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since the scandal emerged in November last year. When questioned on a voluntary basis on Monday, the former prime minister explained he was not aware
Convenient negligence in the workplace? MANDATORY.
The development is set to deal a blow to his successor Yoshihide Suga
He's currently building up a nice long resume of blows all by himself. NON FACTOR.
Abe, who became Japan's longest-serving prime minister before stepping down in September due to health reasons
"health reasons" FIXED.
If summoned, Abe is expected to apologize
And there it is............any real consequence for his actions? NONE.
Wash, rinse, repeat, Japan.
Nothing will ever change. EVER.
When comment is more exact than newspaper story itself.100.01% agree mate.
TheReds
Of course not! They are in cahoots!
Seesaw7
LOL. I thought so!!
vanityofvanities
During Abe's tenure, Japanese politics was stable and economy recovering from deflation and Japanese stock prices sored. Abe contributed a lot in foreign relations as a important member of the west. Overall, he did a good job.
Cricky
During Abe's tenure, Japanese politics was stable and economy recovering from deflation and Japanese stock prices sored. Abe contributed a lot in foreign relations as a important member of the west. Overall, he did a good job.
Delusional but hey in my country people believed someone walked on water a long time ago. I for one applaud your beliefs.
Zoroto
How do any of these things you mentioned effect 99% of the population?
expat
"Shocking", said nobody...
Chabbawanga
Yes indeed. Abe was a true gomasuri master.
Jandworld
Dinner party, ahso, not going to India while visiting more than ever ( since 1945 ) places for business
do you realise your island position?
u_s__reamer
We've all watched reruns of this movie ad nauseam and we understand that the LDP leopard can never change its spots so, unsurprisingly, Abe-sama has been allowed to return to his gold-plated life of retirement, free to keep it on a long leash while continuing to pull the strings of power. Question is: when will the zookeeper come to cage the beast? The choice can only be real democracy or, that bane of Japanese history: the army.