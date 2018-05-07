Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Women rally in front of the Finance Ministry head office in Tokyo on Monday night to protest Finance Minister Taro Aso's recent remarks in which he appeared to downplay alleged sexual harassment by a bureaucrat. Photo: KYODO
politics

Protesters in 3 cities criticize Aso over sexual harassment comments

TOKYO

Women took to the streets on Monday to denounce Finance Minister Taro Aso over comments that seemed to make light of an alleged case of sexual harassment by the top bureaucrat at his ministry.

Aso, a 77-year-old former prime minister who is known for making controversial remarks, came under renewed criticism after saying on Friday that there is "no such thing (crime) as a sexual harassment charge."

"It's not the same as charges of murder or sexual assault," he told reporters during a trip to Manila.

The comments appeared to downplay the gravity of claims that then-Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda had made sexually suggestive comments to a female TV reporter.

The protesters included women lining the sidewalk in front of the Finance Ministry building in Tokyo holding signs reading "We won't condone sexual harassment" and "#WithYou" in a show of solidarity with victims.

Similar protests, organized by women's rights activists using social networking sites, took place in Kyoto and Sapporo.

A man alleged to be Fukuda can be heard saying in an audio clip released by the Shukan Shincho magazine, "Can I give you a hug?" and "Can I touch your breasts?" Fukuda stepped down after the accusations were reported by the magazine but continues to deny them, according to the ministry.

Aso himself has faced growing calls from opposition lawmakers to resign for having chosen Fukuda for the position, but he has denied an intention to do so.

A close ally to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Aso has come under fire for comments that seemed to defend Adolf Hitler's motives for killing millions of Jews in the Holocaust.

"Hitler, who killed millions of people, is no good even if his motive was right," he said in August. He later said he meant to give an example of a bad politician but retracted the remark.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

He's 77 years old and should be put out to pasture ASAP! He has been, and continues to be, an embarrassing part of Japanese politics for decades. He's got to go!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

77.

Should better retire and enjoy gardening in the countryside

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Oh great so now there's #withyou now as well as #metoo? C'mon, getting a bit out of hand now.

This guy IS a loser, though....

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

all he did was ask a hostess to kiss him in a nightclub.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Nothing surprising. With this kind of guy, it's if but when he will say something stupid.

I wish he would just go away.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

all he did was ask a hostess to kiss him in a nightclub.

Do you even take the time to read the article?

The comments appeared to downplay the gravity of claims that then-Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda had made sexually suggestive comments to a female TV reporter.

When does a female TV reporter become a hostess?

A man alleged to be Fukuda can be heard saying in an audio clip released by the Shukan Shincho magazine, "Can I give you a hug?" and "Can I touch your breasts?" Fukuda stepped down after the accusations were reported by the magazine but continues to deny them, according to the ministry.

And you say THIS is proper dialogue or behavior for a vice-minister?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Aso suffers from chronic foot in mouth syndrome!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

