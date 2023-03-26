Public approval for Kishida's cabinet rises to 48%: poll

Japanese public support for the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rose to 48%, exceeding the disapproval rate for the first time in seven months, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a poll it conducted with TV Tokyo.
The approval rate increased 5 percentage points from the poll in February, while the disapproval rate slid to 44%, the newspaper said.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
3 Comments
Login to comment
Spitfire
Wouldn't you know it just before the voting season as well.
Sanjinosebleed
Hahahahaha so funny, I wonder who they asked….
Fredrik
Just after the visit to Ukraine. +1 for that.
Japan's economy? Nah, -1.
Unification Church? Or rather, what happened to Abe's killer? Hmm, -1.
For a total of -1 for my vote.