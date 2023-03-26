Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: Reuters/POOL
Public approval for Kishida's cabinet rises to 48%: poll

TOKYO

Japanese public support for the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rose to 48%, exceeding the disapproval rate for the first time in seven months, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a poll it conducted with TV Tokyo.

The approval rate increased 5 percentage points from the poll in February, while the disapproval rate slid to 44%, the newspaper said.

3 Comments
Wouldn't you know it just before the voting season as well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hahahahaha so funny, I wonder who they asked….

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just after the visit to Ukraine. +1 for that.

Japan's economy? Nah, -1.

Unification Church? Or rather, what happened to Abe's killer? Hmm, -1.

For a total of -1 for my vote.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

