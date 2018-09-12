Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday. Photo: TASS/Pool via Reuters
politics

Putin tells Abe he hopes for peace treaty this year

12 Comments
By Denis Pinchuk and Polina Nikolskaya
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin turned to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a conference stage on Wednesday and offered to sign a peace treaty by the end of this year to formally end World War Two hostilities between their countries.

But soon after Putin made the dramatic offer, a Japanese government spokesman in Tokyo said Japan wants the return of islands in the Pacific captured by Russian troops in the last days of the war before it signs a peace treaty.

Russia and Japan have been in dispute for seven decades over the islands and as a result have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities. The standoff has held back economic ties between the two near-neighbours.

"An idea has just come into my head," Putin said to Abe during a question and answer session at an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok. "Let's conclude a peace treaty before the end of this year, without any pre-conditions."

Abe did not respond.

Later in the same session, Putin said of his offer: "I was not joking." He said his idea was that the two sides sign a treaty first, and then work through the issues on which they are in dispute afterwards.

Both Moscow and Tokyo claim sovereignty over the islands, known in Russia as the Kurile islands and in Japan as the Northern Territories.

At a regular briefing in Tokyo for reporters after Putin had made the offer, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: "I don't want to comment on what President Putin said....However, our position that the Northern Territories issue is resolved before any peace treaty remains unchanged."

Both Abe and Putin say they want a solution to the dispute. The Japanese leader has said a deal would unlock trade and investment from Japanese companies for Russia, which is isolated from Western investment because of sanctions.

But for Putin, who casts himself publicly as a fierce champion of Russia's national interests, giving up the islands would risk a political backlash at home.

Earlier, Putin said security in the region was a key issue and that Russia was concerned by a move to establish a U.S. missile defense system there.

Japan decided last year it would expand its ballistic missile defense system with U.S.-made ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors.

"This is all the subject of negotiations... We have been negotiating for 70 years," Putin said.

"Shinzo said let's change approaches. Okay," Putin said, before proposing they sign a peace treaty.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

12 Comments
I don't believe Russia will ever give up the islands they stole in the last days of WWII after Japan had already declared surrender, as long as US military assets remain in Japan. At least not all four islands. Personally I'd like to see a joint US/JSDF base in Hokkaido that stares at these islands 24/7 making Russia's moves to militarize them totally useless.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

It is the U.S. that gave O.K. to Soviet's request for the acquisition of the four islands.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is this before or after Abe changes article 9 of the constitution?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Putin is putting it over poor little Shinzo again. He knows that Abe needs something to placate the people at home, at first Putin says it is difficult to discuss returning the islands, which Abe really wants, but now he floats the idea of signing a peace treaty and then dealing with the island issue later. Which of course will never happen. Abe gets played, but can still come home with something to save face, and Putin has scored a huge coup, by signing a peace deal with a US partner and now paving the way for more Japan Russia economic ties. Well played Vladimir, well played!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It's deeply ironic how so many anti-Trump Americans want war with Russia, while pro-Trump Russians want peace. What a crazy, mixed-up world we live in!

0 ( +3 / -3 )

It's deeply ironic how so many anti-Trump Americans want war with Russia, while pro-Trump Russians want peace.

The left has always had a penchant for wars. Simply look at its voting record. True colours shining through is all.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

A peace treaty with Russia without the return of the northern islands is totally unacceptable to most Japanese. There’s no need to rush. Take your time, Mr Abe.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The left has always had a penchant for wars. Simply look at its voting record. True colours shining through is all.

One of the dumbest comments in recent days..

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The left has always had a penchant for wars.

They're not the left though Fred. Blair and Bush weren't lefties and neither are those who want to use the Japanese SDF as a proxy army in their global imperial wars. The Saudis are committing genocide in the Yemen, the Israelis are slaughtering Palestinians with little complaint from a USA which supports a neo-Nazi party in the Ukraine. How long will it be until the JSDF are coming home in body bags?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

They look like two dirty old men checking out a lady.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I used to think that the islands should be returned, but the way things are going with the USA around the world I would say no. The islands are on Russia's door step and if returned to Japan, the USA would demand them for it's bases. No.No, No. Better to work together with Russia on a joint venture to develop the islands.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan relies on burning gas, oil and coal for energy. Abe and the LDP have de-emphasized alternatives to burning hydrocarbons. To supply its energy needs, Japan is dependent on oil, gas and coal exporting countries, like Russia. Japan is resource poor. The US, especially under Trump, can no longer be trusted. Putin holds the cards in negotiations with Japan.

Abe and the LDP have stuck Japan in an extremely vulnerable position. Japan will continue to burn huge amounts of hydrocarbons adding more pollutants to an already heavily polluted world increasing the likelihood of climate change related problems - e.g. typhoons.

@ALFIE t's deeply ironic how so many anti-Trump Americans want war with Russia, while pro-Trump Russians want peace.

I have yet to read anyone, anti-Trumper or not, say they wanted war with Russia. I have, though, read pro-Trump and pro-Putin posters on JT imply it’s Putin’s way or war. Posters who see one pole v. the other, who see nothing between the extremes, contribute to misunderstandings, further increasing tensions. But that seems to be what they want. Maybe they’re the ones who want war.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

