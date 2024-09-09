Quad summit to be held in Delaware on Sept 21

The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are set to gather for a meeting of their Quad grouping in Delaware later this month, diplomatic sources said.

The planned talks will take place on Sept 21 in Wilmington, a city where U.S. President Joe Biden has a private residence, according to the sources, with both Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set to step down.

India was originally due to hold the summit this year but the venue was shifted because of the U.S. presidential election on Nov 5, the sources said. New Delhi will chair next year's talks.

Washington had planned to hold the summit in New York with the U.N. General Assembly's annual high-level session scheduled for late September, but it ended up picking Wilmington as the venue to demonstrate the leaders' close relations, the sources said.

Biden dropped out of the U.S. presidential race, with Vice President Kamala Harris now the Democratic nominee, while Kishida has said he will not seek reelection as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which will hold a leadership election on Sept 27.

